Dick Vitale makes his predictions for the Elite Eight, Final Four and the championship game. (1:24)

Alabama received the No. 1 overall seed, but sportsbooks have Houston as the consensus favorite to win the national championship ahead of what oddsmakers believe is a wide-open men's NCAA basketball tournament.

Houston, the top seed in the Midwest Region, is listed at 6-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Alabama at 7-1 and fellow No. 1 seeds Kansas (8-1) and Purdue (10-1) at the top of the oddsboard.

On Sunday, before the bracket was released, eight teams had national title odds of 15-1 or shorter at Caesars Sportsbook. Four of those teams -- Kansas, UCLA, Gonzaga and UConn -- landed in the West Region.

Odds to win men's national championship Team Odds to win Houston +600 Alabama +700 Kansas +800 Purdue +1000 UCLA +1200 Arizona +1200 Texas +1500 Gonzaga +1500 UConn +1500 Marquette +2000 Duke +2200 Baylor +2500 Tennessee +3000 TCU +4000 Miami +4000 Creighton +4000 Indiana +4000 Kentucky +4000 Xavier +5000 Virginia +5000 Texas A&M +5000 Kansas State +5000 Saint Mary's +5000 Arkansas +6000 Iowa State +6000 San Diego State +6500 Memphis +7500 Maryland +7500 West Virginia +10000 Auburn +10000 Illinois +10000 Iowa +12500 Providence +12500 Michigan State +15000 Penn State +15000 Northwestern +15000 Missouri +15000 Everyone else +20000 or longer

Houston is coming off a loss to Memphis on Sunday in the AAC tournament championship. Cougars guard Marcus Sasser, the team's leading scorer, was held out of Sunday's championship game after suffering a groin injury against Cincinnati on Saturday.

Houston opens the NCAA tournament on Thursday against Northern Kentucky. The Cougars are 19.5-point favorites.

Kansas also lost in its conference tournament championship, falling to Texas on Saturday. The defending national champion Jayhawks were without coach Bill Self, who was hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue but was discharged Sunday and is expected back this week.

Kansas, which is attempting to become the first back-to-back national champion since 2007, opens its title defense against Howard on Thursday. The Jayhawks opened as 21.5-point favorites.

More bets have been placed -- and more money wagered -- on Kansas to win the national championship than any other team at BetMGM sportsbooks.

"This year's NCAA tournament is wide open," Seamus Magee, a sports trader for BetMGM, said in a company release. "We are expecting more action than ever, with a large number of contenders in the field."

Sportsbooks posted point spreads on the First Four and first-round games Sunday, shortly after the bracket was released. Three lower seeds -- No. 9 West Virginia, No. 9 Auburn, No. 10 Utah State -- opened as favorites over higher seeds. The line on No. 10 seed Boise State versus No. 7 seed Northwestern opened at pick 'em at Caesars Sportsbook.

The Final Four will start April 1 in Houston, with the national championship game slated for April 3.