March Madness season has finally arrived as 68 teams will battle it out to decide who is the best team in the nation at the end of NCAA Tournament. This time of year is also one of the biggest betting seasons on the calendar as there are plenty of games to make smart wagers on.

Our ESPN betting analysts have got you covered with everything you need to know to make a bet over the next month. Make sure to check back as this page will be updated daily with new content each round.

The Houston Cougars opened as the favorites to win the men's championship only hours after the bracket was released, with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Kansas Jayhawks and Purdue Boilermakers following behind them.

Sportsbooks have Houston as the consensus favorite to win the national championship ahead of what oddsmakers believe is a wide-open NCAA men's basketball tournament.

March Madness is finally here. We have all of the opening lines for all of the first-round matchups and more as the NCAA Tournament gets underway on Tuesday night.