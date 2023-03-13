2023 March Madness printable brackets, how to play

The 2023 NCAA Men's basketball tournament is upon us! Join the March madness by filling out your brackets as top seeds like Alabama, Kansas, Purdue and more of college basketball's best square off on the hardwood to be the lucky one who will cut down the nets. Look out for the Cinderella teams looking to score tournament upsets and make it to the Sweet Sixteen, Elite Eight, and maybe even the Final Four.

How can you make your predictions as you follow along with college basketball's premier tournament?

Grab your printable 2023 NCAA Tournament ESPN March Madness printable bracket right here and make your picks.

But wait, there's more! Grab your friends and family and start your own bracket pool with ESPN Men's Tournament Challenge for free. Next, you can join ESPN's public groups and play against your favorite SportsCenter anchors and more. You may even win prizes if you can pick the National Champion.

Ready to follow the Big Dance? Here's how to play.