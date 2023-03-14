Houston enters the NCAA Tournament as the 6-1 betting favorite. The 6-1 odds are tied for the longest odds for a pre-tournament favorite since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985. The four 1 seeds are the top four betting favorites, though the West appears loaded. Four of the top nine favorites are all in the West.

Odds to win National Championship Team Odds Region Houston +600 Midwest Alabama +700 South Kansas +1000 West Purdue +1000 East Texas +1200 Midwest UCLA +1200 West Arizona +1200 South Gonzaga +1500 West UConn +1500 West

It is the fourth time in that span the favorite has been at least +550. Two of the previous three times, one of the favorites won (Arkansas won at 7-1 in 1994; Villanova won as the +570 favorite in 2018). However, in 2014, Florida entered as the +550 favorite, and we saw the biggest pre-tournament longshot cut down the nets since seeding began in 1979 (UConn: 95-1).

Longest Odds for Men's Title Favorite Year Team Odds Result 2023 Houston +600 ?? 1994 North Carolina +600 L, Round of 32 2018 Villanova +570 Won title 2014 Florida +550 L, National Semifinals

Houston entered the year as tied for the 3rd favorite behind Kentucky and North Carolina. Kentucky ended up getting a 6 seed while North Carolina didn't even make the tournament. While Houston didn't enter the season as the favorite, it moved from 10-1 to 8-1 to become the betting favorite just one game into the season, and they never relinquished their position as the betting favorite.

Preseason Favorites to Win Championship Team Preseason Odds Seed Current Odds North Carolina 9-1 DNP ?? Kentucky 9-1 +600 L, Round of 32 Houston 10-1 +570 Won title Gonzaga 10-1 +550 L, National Semifinals

Seven of the last 17 tournaments, the betting favorite has gone onto win it all (last: 2018 Villanova).

Favorites Entering NCAA Tournament Year Team Odds Reached 2022 Gonzaga +325 Sweet 16 2021 Gonzaga +200 Runner-up 2019 Duke +255 Elite 8 2018 Villanova +570 Won title 2017 North Carolina +535 Won title 2016 Kansas +485 Elite 8 2015 Kentucky +110 Final Four 2014 3 tied +550 Best: Final Four 2013 Louisville +450 Won title (later vacated) 2012 Kentucky +185 Won title 2011 2 tied +400 Best: Elite Eight 2010 Kansas +175 Round of 32 2009 North Carolina +400 Won title 2008 UCLA +350 Final Four 2007 Florida +400 Won title 2006 Duke +400 Sweet 16 2005 North Carolina +350 Won title

Twenty-two of the last 30 national champions had single-digit odds entering the tournament. The last team to have double-digit odds to win the NCAA Tournament was Villanova in 2016. 1 seeds have won five straight titles and 12 of the last 15 titles.

Favorites Entering NCAA Tournament Year Team Odds 2022 1. Kansas +900 2021 1. Baylor +500 2019 1. Virginia +675 2018 1. Villanova (favorites) +570 2017 1. North Carolina (favorites) +535 2016 2. Villanova +1500 2015 1. Duke +1000 2014 7. UConn +9500 2013 1. Louisville (favorites) +450 2012 1. Kentucky (favorites) +185 2011 3. UConn +2500 2010 1. Duke +650

Since seeding began in 1979, only two champions had longer than 30-1 odds (1985 Villanova and 2014 UConn), and only one team had longer than 40-1 odds (2014 UConn).

Biggest Longshots to Win NCAA Tournament Year Team Odds 2014 UConn 95-1 1985 Villanova 35-1 2011 UConn 25-1 1983 NC State 25-1 2006 Florida 20-1 1988 Kansas 20-1 2003 Syracuse 18-1 1997 Arizona 18-1 2016 Villanova 15-1

5-seed Duke is down to 20-1 after winning the ACC Tournament. That is the shortest odds of any team seeded 5th or lower in the last 15 NCAA Tournaments.

Shortest Odds Entering Tournament for 5 seed or lower Year Team Odds Reached 2023 5. Duke 20-1 ? 2010 5. Michigan State 25-1 Runner-up 2013 5. Wisconsin 28-1 Round of 64 2022 5. Houston 30-1 Elite 8 2022 5. Iowa 30-1 Round of 64 2018 5. Kentucky 30-1 Sweet 16 2009 6. UCLA 30-1 Round of 32 2008 5. Clemson 30-1 Round of 64

Historic upsets

While UMBC is the only 16 seed to beat a 1 seed, but the biggest upset in the 64-team era (since 1985) is by Norfolk State (+21.5) over Missouri in 2012.

Largest NCAA Tournament Upsets Since 1985 Year Team Spread Lost 2012 15. Norfolk State +21.5 2. Missouri 2018 16. UMBC +20.5 1. Virginia 1993 15. Santa Clara +20 2. Arizona 2022 15. Saint Peter's +18.5 2. Kentucky 1997 15. Coppin State +18.5 2. South Carolina 2001 15. Hampton +17.5 2. Iowa State 1986 14. Little Rock +17.5 3. Notre Dame

Last year, Saint Peter's pulled off three straight upsets as at least eight-point underdogs, beating Kentucky in the Round of 64 (+18.5), Murray State in the Round of 32 (+8) and Purdue in the Sweet 16 (+13). The Purdue upset tied the largest upset after the first weekend.

Biggest Upsets By Round Since 1985 Round Matchup Year Rd of 64 Norfolk St (+21.5) over Missouri 2012 Rd of 32 Rhode Island (+12.5) over Kansas 1998 Sweet 16 Saint Peter's (+13) over Purdue 2022 Indiana (+13) over Duke 2002 Elite 8 VCU (+11.5) over Kansas 2011 Final Four Duke (+9.5) over UNLV 1991 Championship UConn (+9.5) over Duke 1999

Notable first round lines

One double-digit seed is currently favored in their 1st-round matchup, as Utah State is a 1-point favorite over Missouri. It is the 11th time in the last 12 tournaments that at least one double-digit seed is favored in the Round of 64 (only exception: 2019). Double-digit seeds that are favored in the Round of 64 are 14-5 outright and 12-7 ATS in the previous 10 NCAA Tournaments (2012-22).

Point Spreads for 10-13 Seeds 10 Seeds 11 Seeds 12 Seeds 13 Seeds Utah State (-1) Providence (+4) Drake (+2.5) Kent State (+4) Boise State (+1.5) NC State (+5.5) VCU (+4) Furman (+5.5) USC (+2) Charleston (+5) Louisiana (+10.5) Penn State (+3) Oral Roberts (+6.5) Iona (+9)

Indiana is only a 4-point favorite over Kent State. 4 seeds favored by 4 or fewer points against 13 seeds are 1-3 outright since 2000.

Smallest Spreads in 4-13 Matchup since 2000 Year Team Spread Opponent Result 2022 4. Providence -2.5 13. South Dakota State Won 2010 4. Vanderbilt -2.5 13. Murray State Lost 2003 4. Dayton -2.5 13. Tulsa Lost 2023 4. Indiana -4 13. Kent State ? 2019 4. Kansas State -4 13. UC Irvine Lost

Marquette is the smallest favorite for any 2 seed since 2015. Texas (-13.5) and Arizona (-14) are also relatively small favorites for 2 seeds. Overall, the four 2 seeds are favored by an average of 14.1 points, which is the smallest average spread for 2 seeds since 2006 (-12.9).

Smallest Spreads for 2 vs. 15 Since 2013 Year Team Opponent Spread Covered? 2015 Kansas New Mexico State -10 Yes 2023 Marquette Vermont -13.5 ? 2023 Texas New Mexico State -13.5 ? 2021 Iowa Grand Canyon -13.5 No 2016 Xavier Weber State -13.5 Yes 2013 Georgetown (lost outright) Florida Gulf Coast -14 No 2023 Arizona Weber State -14 ? 2018 Cincinnati Georgia State -14 Yes 2014 Kansas Eastern Kentucky -14 No 2014 Wisconsin American -14 Yes 2013 Miami Pacific -14 Yes

As for the 3 seeds, Kansas State is the smallest favorite, laying 8.5 points against Montana State. Since 2015, 3 seeds that are single-digit favorites are 2-5 ATS with 3 outright losses.

Shortest Odds to Win Women's Basketball Championship Year Team Odds Won Title? 2016 UConn -900 Yes 2018 UConn -600 No 2017 UConn -450 No 2015 UConn -450 Yes 2023 South Carolina -180 ?

Seed Matchup Notes

1 vs 16

16 seeds are 1-147 all-time against 1 seeds. UMBC upset Virginia in 2018.

2 vs 15

In the previous 10 tournaments (2012-22), 15 seeds are 6-34 outright against 2 seeds, including back-to-back years with an upset. Last year, Saint Peter's beat Kentucky, and in 2021, Oral Roberts beat Ohio State. Saint Peter's reached the Elite 8 while Oral Roberts reached the Sweet 16.

3 vs 14

3 seeds are 8-4 ATS against 14 seeds over the last three tournaments.

In the previous five tournaments, 3 seeds are 19-1 outright against 14 seeds (only upset: 2021 Abilene Christian beat Texas).

4 vs 13

13 seeds are 12-4 ATS against 4 seeds over the last four tournaments.

Last year, all four 4 seeds won for the first time since 2017. From 2018-21, 4 seeds were just 7-5 outright.

5 vs 12

Since 2013, 12 seeds are 22-13-1 ATS against 5 seeds (2-2 ATS in each of last two seasons).

At least one 12 seed has won outright in the 1st round in 32 of the 37 seasons since the tournament expanded in 1985 (exceptions: 2018, 2015, 2007, 2000, 1988).

12 seeds are 8-4 ATS and 6-6 outright in this round in the last three tournaments.

6 vs 11

Since 2009, 11 seeds are 33-19 ATS against 6 seeds (27-25 outright).

Since 2016, 11 seeds are 14-10 outright and 16-8 ATS against 6 seeds.

At least one 11 seed has won a Round of 64 game in 17 straight tournaments (last time without win: 2004).

Multiple 11 seeds have won a Round of 64 game in 10 of the last 12 tournaments.

7 vs 10

At least one 10 seed has won a Round of 64 game in 14 straight tournaments (last time without win: 2007)

8 vs 9

9 seeds are 11-5 ATS in the last four tournaments against 8 seeds.

9 seeds are 15-9 outright against 8 seeds in the last five tournaments.

Conference Notes

ACC teams are 15-34 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2015.

Big Ten teams are 45-29 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2011.

The Mountain West is 0-7 ATS in the Round of 64 in the last three tournaments. They are 7-19 ATS since 2011 and 3-12 ATS since 2014.Mountain West teams are 6-15 ATS as favorites in the Round of 64 and 8-19 ATS as favorites in any round (12-15 outright). Mountain West favorites are 0-5 outright since 2018 in any round (0-4 in Round of 64).

The MAC has covered six straight Round of 64 games with three wins in the last four years. MAC teams are 17-7 ATS in the Round of 64 since 1999.

ASUN teams are 6-2 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2014 (0-2 ATS last two seasons).

Big Sky teams are 3-12 ATS in the 1st round since 2007, 2-9 ATS since 2011, and 1-6 ATS since 2015.

Horizon League teams are 2-7 ATS in the Round of 64 since 2012.

Conference ATS over the past five tournaments