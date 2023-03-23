The 2023 NCAA Tournament started with 68 teams and now is down to 16 after an exciting first weekend of March Madness action. With all of the regional semifinal matchups set, teams will look to get ahead just two wins away from reaching the Final Four.

While some programs see the Sweet 16 as familiar ground, for others this weekend is uncharted territory. Considering what went down during the first weekend, more unexpected opportunities might happen.

We have you covered with everything you need to know to make the smartest wagers during the second weekend of the NCAA tournament and how to handle March Madness moving forward.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

After a wild first week of the NCAA Tournament, Doug asks how much will last week's action affect this week's Sweet 16 lines before Gonzaga, Tennessee, Alabama and others take the court.

Odds, upsets, predictions and top picks can be confusing. Our betting analysts give their best advice on how to bet the women's Sweet 16.

Odds, upsets, predictions and top picks can be confusing. Our betting analysts give their best advice on how to bet the men's Sweet 16.

Is your bracket busted? We have all of the tips, nuggets and trends you need to know ahead of this weekend's Sweet 16 action.

David Purdum explores the story behind how one of the biggest events in college basketball was brought to the American epicenter of sports betting.

David Purdum breaks down all the storylines from the first weekend of March Madness, including the professional bettor who bet nearly $100,000 on Purdue, and why he would do it again.

Odds, upsets, predictions, Final Four, and top picks can be confusing. Dalen Cuff cuts through the madness to break down everything you need to know to bet on the 2023 Men's NCAA Tournament.

There are 16 teams left. We give each one a one, two, three or four seed and break down their changes to cut down the nets.

Results from an AGA survey suggest $15.5 billion will be bet on the men's NCAA tournament, with one of four American adults (68 million) having money at stake on March Madness.

Sportsbooks have Houston as the consensus favorite to win the national championship ahead of what oddsmakers believe is a wide-open NCAA men's basketball tournament.