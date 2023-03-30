2023 NCAA Final Four betting preview: Can UConn's historic success continue?

Joe Fortenbaugh breaks down the Final Four matchup between Miami and UConn and why he is taking the Huskies against the spread. (0:41)

Perhaps the wildest tournament in NCAA history concludes Monday night. For the first time since seeding began in 1979, not a single top-three seed reached the Final Four. That leaves 4-seed UConn as an odds-on favorite entering the Final Four.

UConn entered the tournament with 15-1 odds, tied for the eighth-shortest odds with Gonzaga. It would be the first team since 2016 Villanova (15-1) to win the NCAA tournament with double-digit odds. It has steamrolled through the tournament, covering games by 17.5 points per game, the second-highest mark of any team since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

However, the other three teams here are true long shots, led by Florida Atlantic. The Owls entered 300-1 to win the NCAA tournament. That would be the longest pre-tournament odds by a champion since seeding began in 1979. In that span, the only team with odds of at least 40-1 to win it all entering the tournament was 2014 UConn at 95-1. San Diego State (65-1) and Miami (40-1) also would be the second-biggest long shots to win the NCAA tournament entering the event.

All four teams have been profitable against the spread this season, led by FAU (24-11-1) and UConn (25-12). UConn is 14-1 ATS when facing non-Big East opponents. However, Miami is the best team in the nation as an underdog over the past three seasons, going 34-12 ATS. San Diego State has also been trending under, with each of its past 12 games going under the total.

(9) Florida Atlantic Owls at

(5) San Diego State Aztecs

Saturday, 6:09 p.m. ET, Houston

Line: San Diego State -2

Money Line: Florida Atlantic (+110) San Diego State (-130)

Total: 132

Florida Atlantic is 24-11-1 ATS this season. FAU is 8-3 ATS in its past 11 games including 3-1 ATS in the NCAA tournament. Overs are 19-17 in FAU games this season.

Florida Atlantic is the only remaining team not to have covered every NCAA tournament game (did not cover against Fairleigh Dickinson).

Florida Atlantic is 6-2 outright and ATS as an underdog this season, including 3-0 outright in the NCAA tournament.

San Diego State is 19-16-1 ATS this season. It has covered six straight games and is 15-5 ATS in its past 20 games. The Aztecs are 10-4 ATS as a favorite of 7.5 points or fewer.

San Diego State has gone under the total in 12 straight games. Overall, San Diego State unders are 22-14 this season.

(5) Miami Hurricanes at

(4) UConn Huskies

Saturday, 8:49 p.m. ET, Houston

Line: UConn -5.5

Money Line: Miami (+210) UConn (-260)

Total: 149.5