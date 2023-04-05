2023 Masters: Expert picks and betting tips

The first golf major of the year beings at the 2023 Masters from Augusta National grounds in Georgia. This year, we will get to see PGA Tour and LIV Tour golfers competing against each other. The field is littered with experienced past champions like Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth. Let's not forget defending champion Scottie Scheffler who will be looking to add another major title to his resume.

Where is the betting value? Will the favorites prevail? Our golf and betting experts break down everything thing you need to know to bet the 2023 Masters Tournament.

Jump to a section:

Experts' picks to win | Betting value picks to win | Notable golfers odds | Props and more

Matt Barrie, ESPN

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Tory Barron, ESPN.com

Winner: Cameron Smith

Elizabeth Baugh, ESPN.com

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Michael Collins, ESPN.com

Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Michael Eaves, ESPN

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Peter Lawrence-Riddell, ESPN.com

Winner: Collin Morikawa

Andy North, ESPN

Winner: Jordan Spieth

Mark Schlabach, ESPN.com

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Curtis Strange, ESPN

Winner: Jon Rahm

Wright Thompson, ESPN.com

Winner: Tiger Woods

Paolo Uggetti, ESPN.com

Winner: Jon Rahm

Scott Van Pelt, ESPN

Winner: Xander Schauffele

Our betting experts give you picks to win based on value. We look at the betting board and tell you who has the best chance to cash your ticket.

Anita Marks, ESPN Betting Analyst

Winner: Justin Thomas (22-1)

Why he'll win: Thomas has made seven cuts in a row at Augusta, and his worst finish in the last five years is 21st place. He comes into this week with strong form from both Riviera and Kapalua. Thomas leads the Tour in strokes gained around the green and has the course knowledge to win on Sunday.

David Bearman, Sports Betting Deputy Editor, ESPN.com

Winner: Rory McIlroy (+700)

Why he'll win: It's time. McIlroy has won everything else: Four major titles, three FedEx Cup championships, POY and leading money winner on both PGA and Euro Tours. The one thing he is missing is the green jacket. He's come close with seven top-10s, including runner up last year and leading after the first three rounds in 2011. He's in good form with two wins and five top-5s this year worldwide. It's time.

Tyler Fulghum, ESPN Betting Analyst

Winner: Jason Day (25-1)

Why he'll win: Day has played incredible golf this season because he's finally healthy. He's third on Tour in scoring average (69.488) behind only Jon Rahm (+900) and Scottie Scheffler (+500).

Day will be making his 12th start at Augusta, so he comes equipped with the requisite knowledge of the course often required to win. It's not like he hasn't performed well here, either, as evidenced by four top-10 finishes, including T-2 in his debut back in 2011.

Michael Collins, ESPN Betting Analyst

Winner: Tommy Fleetwood (50-1)

Why he'll win: There's a great "warm-up" tournament on the PGA Tour's Florida swing that makes you hit shots you're going to need at Augusta National Golf Club... and Tommy finished third at the Valspar Championship. He's played the Masters six times making five cuts, and last year had his best finish T-14.

Doug Kezirian, ESPN Betting Analyst

Winner: Jon Rahm (9-1)

Why he'll win: We all want to land bigger payouts in the outright market than +900, but it still feels like value for a guy like Rahm. He's been the best player on tour this season but not priced that way. He leads the tour in scoring average and already has won three times. Plus, in his last five Augusta starts, he has four finishes in the top 10.

Joe Fortenbaugh, ESPN Betting Analyst

Winner: Tony Finau (22-1)

Why he'll win: Shop around because you can find a better price than the one listed here. "Top-10 Tony" has, per his well-earned nickname, posted three top-10 finishes in five starts at ANGC. More importantly, he's currently 5th on tour in strokes gained: tee to green, an integral metric to consider when handicapping the Masters. Finau has been playing some incredibly consistent golf as of late, posting nine consecutive top-25 finishes since his November win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open.

Odds of winning the 2023 Masters

Notable Golfer Odds at Caesars Sportsbook Golfer Win T-10 finish Scottie Scheffler +500 -140 Rory McIlroy +700 -125 Jon Rahm +900 +100 Jordan Spieth +1600 +125 Patrick Cantlay +1800 +170 Justin Thomas +2200 +200 Cameron Smith +2200 +230 Tony Finau +2200 +200 Collin Morikawa +2500 +230 Dustin Johnson +2500 +225 Xander Schauffele +2500 +210 Jason Day +2500 +220 Tiger Woods +6500 +550 Phil Mickelson +35000 +1600

Props and more

play 4:03 The Masters storylines sports bettors should be keeping an eye on Michael Collins breaks down Masters course changes and some of the golfers he's keeping an eye on this week.

Our betting experts have more than just bets to win. Here are some props to target for the entire event, from top 10s to made cuts to tournament matchups.

Tiger Woods to make cut (-165)

Bearman: I bet this every year at Augusta, as Tiger has made the cut in each of his last 22 trips here. The injuries have caused the number to rise over the years. We aren't getting plus money like last year, but -165 is still good enough for a guy who has won here five times and has another nine top-10s. He just has to make it 36 holes.

Will Zalatoris top-10 finish (+320)

Bearman: Zalatoris is in the "I need to see him win again" before I bet him outright camp. He has had a lot of close calls, which is why a top-10 finish is the way to bet him here. He's finished in top 10 in both of his Masters appearances and in six of eight majors held on U.S. soil.

Xander Schauffele top-5 finish (+450), top-10 finish (+210)

Marks: Despite missing the cut last year, Schauffele has a second and third place finish at Augusta, part of his nine top-10 finishes at a major without a win. He also leads the tour in proximity from 160-175 yards out.

Sungjae Im top-20 finish (+120)

Marks: Three appearances at the Masters have led to two top-10 finishes. Sungjae has record positive strokes gained in every metric this season and is third on Tour this season in Par-5 scoring, which is big here.

Tom Kim top Debutant (+400)

Collins: Played a nine-hole practice round with Tiger, Rory and Fred Couples looking much more comfortable than someone his age should have looked! Last years' Presidents Cup star is not just comfortable at Augusta National, he smiles like he's got a secret... kinda like Jordan Spieth did his first year at the Masters.