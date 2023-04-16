Stanley Cup playoffs betting notes: Year of the underdog

Anita Marks and Greg Wyshynski discuss the odds of a Western Conference squad taking the Stanley Cup home. (1:25)

The Boston Bruins enter the 2022-23 postseason as +320 favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They hope to become the second straight favorite entering the playoffs to hoist the cup after the Colorado Avalanche won as +325 favorites last season.

The Bruins are the second-heaviest favorite entering the postseason in the past decade, trailing only the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (+230). That Lightning team is the only club in the past six regular seasons to be more profitable than the Bruins were this season. However, Tampa Bay was infamously swept in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Underdogs have typically been profitable in the playoffs, making 44.13 units over the past five postseasons. Last season was the first in that span when underdogs were not profitable (-5.5 units).

One thing that helped shape the matchups this postseason is success on the road. The 16 playoff teams combined to go +43.18 units on the road, compared with -27.16 units at home. The Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils, Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche all gained at least 10 units on the road, going a combined 113-39-11 away from home.

The Islanders were +1.38 units at home, compared with -8.7 units on the road this season.

The Hurricanes had the second-highest under percentage in the NHL this season, going 46-34-2 (.575).

The Hurricanes were +10.05 units in 26 Antti Raanta starts compared with -15.53 units in 56 starts by Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov.

The Hurricanes were 3-1-0 against the Islanders in the regular season, including winning the past three matchups. Carolina has won each of the past seven meetings on the road.

Boston Bruins (-320) vs. Florida Panthers (+250)

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Make Your Picks

The Bruins were +30.45 units during the regular season, the best mark by any team since the 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning (+31.38 units). Boston was the most profitable team at home (+17.98 units) and the fourth-most profitable on the road (+12.47 units). It was also the most profitable team since the All-Star break (+12.65 units).

Linus Ullmark (+25.87) was the most profitable goaltender in the NHL, over 10 units better than the No. 2 goalie (Pheonix Copley).

The Panthers had the sixth-highest over percentage in the NHL this season (.581), going 43-31-8 to the over.

The Panthers went 2-2-0 against the Bruins in the regular season, one of two teams to beat the Bruins twice (Ottawa Senators). All four meetings went over the total.

Bruins overs were 23-17-1 on the road, compared with 13-25-3 at home.

The Stars were +8.03 units on the road, compared with -11.4 units at home.

Dallas won its final six regular-season games and eight of its final nine games. All eight wins came as a favorite, and the only loss was as an underdog.

The Stars have been underdogs in 25 straight playoff games entering this postseason.

Minnesota games are 42-33-7 to the under this season, the fifth-highest -percentage in the NHL (.560).

'Daily Wager' A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

The Kings were +7.9 units during the regular season, the fifth-best mark in the NHL. They were +5.47 units at home and +2.43 units on the road.

The Kings were -12.45 units with Jonathan Quick in goal, compared with +20.35 units with their other three goaltenders. Pheonix Copley (+15.55 units) was the second-most profitable goaltender in the NHL.

The Oilers were +9.93 units on the road this season compared with -10.75 units at home.

Oilers games were 49-26-1 to the over this season (65.3%), the second-highest over percentage in the NHL this season, behind the St. Louis Blues.

The Oilers were +3.33 units in 34 Jack Campbell starts, compared with -4.15 units in 48 Stuart Skinner starts.

The teams split four regular-season meetings, with the Oilers winning the past two meetings. Three of their four meetings went under the total.

New Jersey Devils (-120) vs. New York Rangers (+100)

The Devils were +9.46 units during the regular season, the fourth-most profitable team in the NHL. They were +14.57 units on the road and -5.11 units at home.

The Rangers were +5 units with Igor Shesterkin in net (58 starts), compared with -11.33 units with Jaroslav Halak in net (-11.33 units).

The favorite has won 11 of the past 12 meetings between the Devils and Rangers. The Devils went 3-0-1 in four meetings this season.

Three of the past four times the Devils were favored in a playoff series, they lost, including each of the past three times they were favored with home-ice advantage.

Toronto Maple Leafs (-155) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (+130)

The Maple Leafs were +8.35 units as an underdog, compared with -17.18 units as a favorite, this season.

Lightning games were 42-31-9 to the over this season (.575).

The Lightning were -17.3 units since the All-Star break, the third-worst mark in the NHL and the worst by any playoff team.

Since 2018, unders are 16-1-3 when the Lightning have a chance to clinch a series. Over the past three postseasons, unders are 39-24-3 in all Lightning playoff games.

The Maple Leafs have lost eight straight playoff series. They were favored in each of the past three instances, including losing as -115 favorites against the Lightning last season.

The Golden Knights were +10.03 units during the regular season, the third-most profitable team in the NHL. They were +9.78 units on the road and +0.75 units at home.

The Golden Knights were the second-most profitable team since the All-Star break (+12.48 units), behind only the Bruins.

Unders are 22-13-4 in Golden Knights playoff games over the past two seasons.

The Jets were +5.22 units at home, compared with -2.05 units on the road.

The Jets were +5.29 units in 64 starts by Connor Hellebuyck, compared with -2.12 units in 18 starts by David Rittich.

Jets games had the highest under percentage of any team in the past six regular seasons as unders went 51-24-7 (.680).

Colorado Avalanche (-285) vs. Seattle Kraken (+225)