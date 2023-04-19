        <
        >

          2023 Stanley Cup playoffs: First-round series, futures, Conn Smythe odds

          play
          Can a Western Conference team win the Stanley Cup? (1:25)

          Anita Marks and Greg Wyshynski discuss the odds of a Western Conference squad taking the Stanley Cup home. (1:25)

          3:46 PM ET
          • Sachin Dave ChandanResearcher/reporter

          Wednesday's Stanley Cup playoff action continues as the Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Minnesota Wild, and Los Angeles Kings look to take a two-game lead while the New York Islanders, Florida Panthers, Dallas Stars, and Edmonton Oilers look to even the score.

          The Boston Bruins will be without captain Patrice Bergeron, but they remain heavy favorites both in their series and in the Stanley Cup futures.

          You can find all four of tonight's games on ESPN and ESPN2.

          All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and will updated at the end of each night's games.

          Resources: Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Daily lines | Bracket, highlights, and more

          Stanley Cup playoff series odds

          Minnesota Wild (-140) vs. Dallas Stars (+118)

          Los Angeles Kings (+126) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-150)

          Tampa Bay Lightning (-135) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (+115)

          Florida Panthers (+500) vs. Boston Bruins (-700)

          Seattle Kraken (+100) vs. Colorado Avalanche (-120)

          New York Islanders (+260) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (-335)

          Winnipeg Jets (-140) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (+120)

          New York Rangers (-190) vs. New Jersey Devils (+158)