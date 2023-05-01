        <
          2023 Kentucky Derby: Odds, post positions, jockeys

          Forte (3-1) opened as the morning-line favorite to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          4:30 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

          Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice has the second-shortest odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) has the third-shortest odds. Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.

          Here is the full list of morning-line odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):

          1. Hit Show (30-1)

          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Manny Franco

          2. Verifying (15-1)

          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

          3. Two Phil's (12-1)

          Trainer: Larry Rivelli
          Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

          4. Confidence Game (20-1)

          Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
          Jockey: James Graham

          5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Luis Saez

          6. Kingsbarns

          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Jose Ortiz

          7. Reincarnate (50-1)

          Trainer: Tim Yakteen
          Jockey: John Velazquez

          8. Mage (15-1)

          Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
          Jockey: Javier Castellano

          9. Skinner (20-1)

          Trainer: John Shirreffs
          Jockey: Juan Hernandez

          10. Practical Move (10-1)

          Trainer: Tim Yakteen
          Jockey: Ramon Vazquez

          11. Disarm (30-1)

          Trainer: Steve Amussen
          Jockey: Joel Rosario

          12. Jace's Road (15-1)

          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Florent Geroux

          13. Sun Thunder (50-1)

          Trainer: Kenny McPeek
          Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

          14. Angel of Empire (8-1)

          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Flavien Prat

          15. Forte (3-1)

          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

          16. Raise Cain (50-1)

          Trainer: Ben Colebrook
          Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

          17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)

          Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
          Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

          18. Rocket Can (30-1)

          Trainer: Bill Mott
          Jockey: Junior Alvarado

          19. Lord Miles (30-1)

          Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr
          Jockey: Paco Lopez

          20. Continuar (50-1)

          Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
          Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

          Also eligible

          If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next-ranked horse on the also-eligible list will be eligible to run.

          21. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)

          Trainer: Dale Romans
          Jockey: TBA

          22. Mandarin Hero (20-1)

          Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
          Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

          23. King Russell (50-1)

          Trainer: Ron Moquett
          Jockey: Rafael Bejarano