2023 Kentucky Derby: Odds, post positions, jockeys

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice has the second-shortest odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) has the third-shortest odds. Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.
Here is the full list of morning-line odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):
1. Hit Show (30-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
2. Verifying (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
3. Two Phil's (12-1)
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
4. Confidence Game (20-1)
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: James Graham
5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
6. Kingsbarns
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
7. Reincarnate (50-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John Velazquez
8. Mage (15-1)
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano
9. Skinner (20-1)
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
10. Practical Move (10-1)
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: Ramon Vazquez
11. Disarm (30-1)
Trainer: Steve Amussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
12. Jace's Road (15-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
13. Sun Thunder (50-1)
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
14. Angel of Empire (8-1)
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
15. Forte (3-1)
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
16. Raise Cain (50-1)
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
17. Derma Sotogake (10-1)
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
18. Rocket Can (30-1)
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
19. Lord Miles (30-1)
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr
Jockey: Paco Lopez
20. Continuar (50-1)
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
Also eligible
If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next-ranked horse on the also-eligible list will be eligible to run.
21. Cyclone Mischief (30-1)
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: TBA
22. Mandarin Hero (20-1)
Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
23. King Russell (50-1)
Trainer: Ron Moquett
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano