          2023 Kentucky Derby: Updated horse odds, post positions, jockeys

          Forte (3-1) opened as the morning-line favorite to win the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images
          • ESPN.com staff
          May 4, 2023, 01:30 PM ET

          The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

          Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice had the second-shortest morning line odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) had the third-shortest morning line odds. Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.

          Here is the full list of updated odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):

          All odds are updated as of Thursday May 4 according to the official Kentucky Derby website.

          1. Hit Show (35-1)

          Morning line odds: 30-1
          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Manny Franco

          2. Verifying (23-1)

          Morning line odds: 15-1
          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

          3. Two Phil's (10-1)

          Morning line odds: 12-1
          Trainer: Larry Rivelli
          Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

          4. Confidence Game (18-1)

          Morning line odds: 20-1
          Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
          Jockey: James Graham

          5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

          Morning line odds: 5-1
          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Luis Saez

          6. Kingsbarns (14-1)

          Morning line odds: 12-1
          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Jose Ortiz

          7. Reincarnate (16-1)

          Morning line odds: 50-1
          Trainer: Tim Yakteen
          Jockey: John Velazquez

          8. Mage (14-1)

          Morning line odds: 15-1
          Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
          Jockey: Javier Castellano

          9. Skinner (24-1)

          Morning line odds: 20-1
          Trainer: John Shirreffs
          Jockey: Juan Hernandez

          11. Disarm (25-1)

          Morning line odds: 30-1
          Trainer: Steve Asmussen
          Jockey: Joel Rosario

          12. Jace's Road (32-1)

          Morning line odds: 50-1
          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Florent Geroux

          13. Sun Thunder (37-1)

          Morning line odds: 50-1
          Trainer: Kenny McPeek
          Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

          14. Angel of Empire (6-1)

          Morning line odds: 8-1
          Trainer: Brad Cox
          Jockey: Flavien Prat

          15. Forte (5-1)

          Morning line odds: 3-1
          Trainer: Todd Pletcher
          Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.

          16. Raise Cain (31-1)

          Morning line odds: 50-1
          Trainer: Ben Colebrook
          Jockey: Gerardo Corrales

          17. Derma Sotogake (13-1)

          Morning line odds: 10-1
          Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
          Jockey: Christophe Lemaire

          18. Rocket Can (39-1)

          Morning line odds: 30-1
          Trainer: Bill Mott
          Jockey: Junior Alvarado

          19. Lord Miles (43-1)

          Morning line odds: 30-1
          Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
          Jockey: Paco Lopez

          20. Continuar (62-1)

          Morning line odds: 50-1
          Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
          Jockey: Ryusei Sakai

          Also eligible

          If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next-ranked horse on the also-eligible list will be eligible to run.

          21. Cyclone Mischief (91-1)

          Morning line odds: 30-1
          Trainer: Dale Romans
          Jockey: Joel Rosario

          22. Mandarin Hero (98-1)

          Morning line odds: 20-1
          Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
          Jockey: Kazushi Kimura

          23. King Russell (82-1)

          Morning line odds: 50-1
          Trainer: Ron Moquett
          Jockey: Rafael Bejarano