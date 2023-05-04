2023 Kentucky Derby: Updated horse odds, post positions, jockeys

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice had the second-shortest morning line odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) had the third-shortest morning line odds. Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.
Here is the full list of updated odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):
All odds are updated as of Thursday May 4 according to the official Kentucky Derby website.
1. Hit Show (35-1)
Morning line odds: 30-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Manny Franco
2. Verifying (23-1)
Morning line odds: 15-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione
3. Two Phil's (10-1)
Morning line odds: 12-1
Trainer: Larry Rivelli
Jockey: Jareth Loveberry
4. Confidence Game (18-1)
Morning line odds: 20-1
Trainer: Keith Desormeaux
Jockey: James Graham
5. Tapit Trice (5-1)
Morning line odds: 5-1
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Luis Saez
6. Kingsbarns (14-1)
Morning line odds: 12-1
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Jose Ortiz
7. Reincarnate (16-1)
Morning line odds: 50-1
Trainer: Tim Yakteen
Jockey: John Velazquez
8. Mage (14-1)
Morning line odds: 15-1
Trainer: Gustavo Delgado
Jockey: Javier Castellano
9. Skinner (24-1)
Morning line odds: 20-1
Trainer: John Shirreffs
Jockey: Juan Hernandez
11. Disarm (25-1)
Morning line odds: 30-1
Trainer: Steve Asmussen
Jockey: Joel Rosario
12. Jace's Road (32-1)
Morning line odds: 50-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Florent Geroux
13. Sun Thunder (37-1)
Morning line odds: 50-1
Trainer: Kenny McPeek
Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.
14. Angel of Empire (6-1)
Morning line odds: 8-1
Trainer: Brad Cox
Jockey: Flavien Prat
15. Forte (5-1)
Morning line odds: 3-1
Trainer: Todd Pletcher
Jockey: Irad Ortiz Jr.
16. Raise Cain (31-1)
Morning line odds: 50-1
Trainer: Ben Colebrook
Jockey: Gerardo Corrales
17. Derma Sotogake (13-1)
Morning line odds: 10-1
Trainer: Hidetaka Otonashi
Jockey: Christophe Lemaire
18. Rocket Can (39-1)
Morning line odds: 30-1
Trainer: Bill Mott
Jockey: Junior Alvarado
19. Lord Miles (43-1)
Morning line odds: 30-1
Trainer: Saffie Joseph Jr.
Jockey: Paco Lopez
20. Continuar (62-1)
Morning line odds: 50-1
Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi
Jockey: Ryusei Sakai
Also eligible
If any of the top 20 is scratched after entries are taken but before betting begins, the next-ranked horse on the also-eligible list will be eligible to run.
21. Cyclone Mischief (91-1)
Morning line odds: 30-1
Trainer: Dale Romans
Jockey: Joel Rosario
22. Mandarin Hero (98-1)
Morning line odds: 20-1
Trainer: Terunobu Fujita
Jockey: Kazushi Kimura
23. King Russell (82-1)
Morning line odds: 50-1
Trainer: Ron Moquett
Jockey: Rafael Bejarano