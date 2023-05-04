2023 Kentucky Derby: Updated horse odds, post positions, jockeys

The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

Forte, trained by Todd Fletcher, opened as the 3-1 morning-line favorite leaving from the 15 post after Derby post positions were released Monday. Tapit Trice had the second-shortest morning line odds at 5-1 from the No. 5 post while Angel of Empire (8-1) had the third-shortest morning line odds. Post time for Saturday's 1¼ mile race is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Here is the full list of updated odds for the 2023 Kentucky Derby, in order of post position (with trainer and jockey):

All odds are updated as of Thursday May 4 according to the official Kentucky Derby website.

1. Hit Show (35-1)

Morning line odds: 30-1

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Manny Franco

2. Verifying (23-1)

Morning line odds: 15-1

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione

3. Two Phil's (10-1)

Morning line odds: 12-1

Trainer: Larry Rivelli

Jockey: Jareth Loveberry

4. Confidence Game (18-1)

Morning line odds: 20-1

Trainer: Keith Desormeaux

Jockey: James Graham

5. Tapit Trice (5-1)

Morning line odds: 5-1

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Luis Saez

6. Kingsbarns (14-1)

Morning line odds: 12-1

Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Jockey: Jose Ortiz

7. Reincarnate (16-1)

Morning line odds: 50-1

Trainer: Tim Yakteen

Jockey: John Velazquez

8. Mage (14-1)

Morning line odds: 15-1

Trainer: Gustavo Delgado

Jockey: Javier Castellano

9. Skinner (24-1)

Morning line odds: 20-1

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

11. Disarm (25-1)

Morning line odds: 30-1

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joel Rosario

12. Jace's Road (32-1)

Morning line odds: 50-1

Trainer: Brad Cox

Jockey: Florent Geroux

13. Sun Thunder (37-1)

Morning line odds: 50-1

Trainer: Kenny McPeek

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.