For the second time in the past 35 seasons, each of the top two title favorites are eliminated, after the Boston Bruins (+320) and Colorado Avalanche (+550) both fell at home in Game 7. As a result, despite the field being narrowed in half, the favorite entering the second round has longer odds (+350, Toronto Maple Leafs) than the favorite entering Round 1 (Bruins).

Road teams and underdogs have dominated the first round, continuing trends from recent postseasons. Underdogs are also 28-20 this postseason for +21.35 units. Over the last six postseasons (including 2020), underdogs are +56.33 units (241-270). Road teams are 31-19 outright, earning 18.43 units. Over the last five non-bubble postseasons, road teams are +27.19 units in the postseason, going 190-204 outright.

The eight remaining teams have all excelled on the road all season, gaining +55.63 units combined on the road and losing 44.84 units at home. They have combined to win 61.4 percent of their road games compared to 58.0% of their home games.

'Daily Wager' A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPN2) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

Dallas has won four of six all-time meetings and two of three meetings this season, all with Jake Oettinger in net. All three meetings this season went over the total. The Stars have been favored in all six meetings.

The Stars are +8.94 units on the road and -10.95 units at home this season.

The Kraken are +16.17 units this season, the second-most profitable team in the NHL behind the Boston Bruins. They are +21.32 units on the road, best in the NHL.

Unders went 6-1 in Seattle's first-round series and 4-2 in Dallas' first-round series.

Stars games go under 57% of the time this season (Unders: 49-37-2), tied for the the fourth-highest percentage in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are 3-1 in playoff series against the Devils with three straight victories, despite being underdogs in each series.

The Devils and Hurricanes split the season series 2-2, with two overs and two unders. The Hurricanes won on January 1st with Antti Raanta starting against Mackenzie Blackwood. Pyotr Kochetkov faced Vitek Vanacek in the other three meetings. The Hurricanes were favored in three meetings and -105 underdogs in the other meeting. They have not been plus-money against the Devils in a matchup since March 2018.

The Devils are +10.54 units this season, fourth-best in the NHL, including +16.35 units on the road, third-best in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are +10.45 units in 31 Antti Raanta starts compared to -3.15 units in 34 Frederik Anderson starts and -11.28 units in 23 Pyotr Kochetkov starts. All four Devils playoff wins this season have gone under the total while all three losses went over the total.

Hurricanes games go under the total 57% of the time (unders: 49-37-2), tied for the the fourth-highest percentage in the NHL this season.

Florida Panthers (+148) vs Toronto Maple Leafs (-175)

The Maple Leafs have now been favored in five straight series. The only win in that span came in the first round this season against the Tampa Bay Lightning (-175).

The Maple Leafs won three of four regular season meetings. Three of the four meetings went to overtime. The past two meetings both went under the total, as Ilya Samsonov faced Alex Lyon. The first two meetings went under as Matt Murray battled Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Maple Leafs are +10.35 units as an underdog compared to -18.33 units as a favorite this season. The Panthers are +2.75 units as an underdog and -13.35 units as a favorite.

The Panthers have won three straight road games this postseason, all as at least a +180 underdog, and with all three games going over the total. The past four Panthers playoff games went over the total.

Panthers games go over the total 59.3% of the time this season (48-33-8), the sixth-highest percentage in the NHL.