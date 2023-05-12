        <
          2023 NFL schedule: Opening odds for Week 1 games

          Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs open the 2023 NFL season against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7. Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images
          • ESPN Sports Betting
          May 11, 2023, 09:00 PM ET

          The 2023 NFL schedule has finally arrived, and Caesars Sportsbook has released the latest point spreads and totals for all the Week 1 games. Bettors will have plenty of time to make calls on which games from the slate are the most intriguing, though lines can start moving early. The season kicks off with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium in the Thursday game, as 2023 MVP Patrick Mahomes will look to defend home turf. The first "Monday Night Football" game will feature the Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

          We have the Week 1 NFL odds already to help you get ahead of the betting action.

          All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

          Week 1 lines

          Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
          Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City

          Line: Chiefs (-7)
          Money line: Chiefs (-285), Lions (+228)
          Total: 54.0 points

          Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

          Line: Falcons (-3)
          Money line: Falcons (-155), Panthers (+130)
          Total: 43 points

          Houston Texans at Baltimore Ravens
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

          Line: Ravens (-9.5)
          Money line: Ravens (-440), Texans (+335)
          Total: 45.0 points

          Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland

          Line: Bengals (-2.5)
          Money line: Bengals (-135), Browns (+115)
          Total: 47 points

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

          Line: Jaguars (-4)
          Money line: Jaguars (-190), Colts (+158)
          Total: 43.0 points

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

          Line: Vikings (-7)
          Money line: Vikings (-292), Buccaneers (+235)
          Total: 45.5 points

          Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

          Line: Saints (-3.5)
          Money line: Saints (-178), Titans (+150)
          Total: 42 points

          San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, Heinz Field, Pittsburgh

          Line: 49ers (-3)
          Money line: 49ers (-160), Steelers (+135)
          Total: 41.5 points

          Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders
          Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET, FedExField, Landover

          Line: Commanders (-5.5)
          Money line: Commanders (-240), Cardinals (+196)
          Total: 40.5 points

          Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago

          Line: Bears (-3)
          Money line: Bears (-140), Packers (+118)
          Total: 44.5 points

          Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High

          Line: Broncos (-3)
          Money line: Broncos (-165), Raiders (+140)
          Total: 44.5 points

          Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood

          Line: Chargers (-2.5)
          Money line: Chargers (-140), Dolphins (+118)
          Total: 49.5 points

          Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxborough

          Line: Eagles (-5)
          Money line: Eagles (-220), Patriots (+180)
          Total: 46.0 points

          Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
          Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle

          Line: Rams (-5)
          Money line:           Seahawks (-225), Rams (+185)
          Total: 47.0 points

          Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
          Sunday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

          Line: Cowboys (-2)
          Money line: Cowboys (-140), Giants (+118)
          Total: 47.0 points

          Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
          Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

          Line: Bills (-1)
          Money line: Bills (-125), Jets (+105)
          Total: 47.0 points