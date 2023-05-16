2023 Preakness Stakes: Horse odds, post positions, jockeys

The second leg of the Triple Crown kicks off this Saturday, May 20 with the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Kentucky Derby winner Mage will look to capture the first Triple Crown since Justify did it in 2018. Mage opens as a 5-2 morning line favorite to win the Preakness out of the No. 3 post. The eight-horse field also includes Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure (4-1), who was not eligible to compete in the Derby due to Baffert's two-year suspension from Churchill Downs in 2021.

Post time for Saturday's 1 3/16-mile, $1.65 million race is at 6:50 p.m. ET.

