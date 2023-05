All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook and will be updated daily.

Stanley Cup Final series odds

All games on TNT (all games ET)

Game 1: FLA (+115) at VGN (-135), Saturday, 8 p.m.

Puck line: FLA +1.5 (-250), VGN -1.5 (+205); O/U: 5 goals

Game 2 (at VGK): Monday, June 5, 8 p.m.

Game 3 (at FLA): Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Game 4 (at FLA): Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Game 5 (at VGK*): Tuesday, June 13, 8 p.m.

Game 6 (at FLA*): Friday, June 16, 8 p.m.

Game 7 (at VGK*): Monday, June 19, 8 p.m.

*If necessary

Conn Smythe Trophy odds