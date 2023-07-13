Every NFL team's Super Bowl odds, win total and schedule ATS

With the 2023 NFL season only a few months away, the countdown to Super Bowl 58 in Allegiant Stadium is officially on. All 32 teams have odds to be the champions in 2024 and the Kansas City Chiefs are the current favorites at +600. The Philadelphia Eagles (+750), San Francisco 49ers (+850), Buffalo Bills (+900), Cincinatti Bengals (+1000) round out the top five.
NFL Super Bowl Odds
Kansas City Chiefs (+600)
Philadelphia Eagles (+750)
San Francisco 49ers (+850)
Buffalo Bills (+900)
Cincinnati Bengals (+1000)
Dallas Cowboys (+1500)
New York Jets (+1600)
Baltimore Ravens (+2000)
Miami Dolphins (+2500)
Jacksonville Jaguars (+2500)
Detroit Lions (+2500)
Los Angeles Chargers (+2500)
Cleveland Browns (+3500)
New Orleans Saints (+3500)
Seattle Seahawks (+4000)
Denver Broncos (+4000)
Minnesota Vikings (+4000)
New York Giants (+4000)
Las Vegas Raiders (+4500)
Green Bay Packers (+5000)
Chicago Bears (+5000)
New England Patriots (+6000)
Pittsburgh Steelers (+6000)
Atlanta Falcons (+7000)
Carolina Panthers (+7000)
Los Angeles Rams (+7000)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+8000)
Washington Commanders (+8000)
Tennessee Titans (+10000)
Indianapolis Colts (+12500)
Arizona Cardinals (+20000)
Houston Texans (+20000)
