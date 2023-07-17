Cleveland Browns 2023 betting lines, odds, schedule ATS

Check out how the Cleveland Browns fared in 2022 and forecast 2023 betting trends. Coming off a disappointing season that saw them finish at the bottom of the AFC North, the Browns will have Deshaun Watson from the start and get an early feeling for where they stand after playing division games in three of the first four weeks in 2023. Dig into the 2023 schedule against the spread as well as significant roster changes, thoughts on futures and more. For information on all 32 teams, click here for our complete NFL betting review and 2023 previews. 2022 betting data and 2023 betting lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook, unless otherwise noted.

Browns 2022 season in review

2022 Win total: 8.5

2022 team record: 7-10

2022 record ATS: 8-8-1 (T-12th)

2022 team overs*: 8-8-1 (T-8th)

Browns look-ahead to 2023

2023 win total: 9.5

Odds to make the playoffs: +100 (T-14th)

Odds to win Super Bowl: +3500 (T-13th)

What has changed on the Browns roster since last season?

Browns 2023 Schedule ATS Week 1: Bengals -2.5 at Browns Week 2: Browns at Steelers -1 Week 3: Titans at Browns -3.5 Week 4: Ravens at Browns (Pick) Week 5: Bye Week Week 6: 49ers -1 at Browns Week 7: Browns -2.5 at Colts Week 8: Browns at Seahawks -2 Week 9: Cardinals at Browns -7 Week 10: Browns at Ravens -3.5 Week 11: Steelers at Browns -2 Week 12: Browns at Broncos -1.5 Week 13: Browns -2 at Rams Week 14: Jaguars at Browns -1 Week 15: Bears at Browns -3 Week 16: Browns -3.5 at Texans Week 17: Jets at Browns (Pick) Week 18: Browns at Bengals NL Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Key draft picks:

• WR Cedric Tillman

• DT Siaki Ika

• OT Dawand Jones

• EDGE Isaiah McGuire

• QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

• CB Cameron Mitchell

• C Luke Wypler

Key additions:

• WR Elijah Moore

• OLB Ogbo Okoronkwo

• DT Dalvin Tomlinson

• S Juan Thornhill

• LB Matthew Adams

• WR Marquise Goodwin

• G Wes Martin

• QB Joshua Dobbs

• TE Jordan Akins

• DC Jim Schwartz

Key departures:

• QB Jacoby Brissett

• DT Taven Bryan

• CB Greedy Williams

• DE Chase Winovich

• RB Kareem Hunt

• DE Jadeveon Clowney

• LB Deion Jones

• S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

• S John Johnson III

• DC Joe Woods

Favorite futures for 2023

Amari Cooper over 875.5 receiving yards (-115)

Cooper has cleared 1,000 receiving yards in three of his last four seasons. He averaged over 61 yards per week over the last six weeks of the regular season with a rusty Deshaun Watson under center. Elijah Moore, coming off of a bust a year in New York, is the only receiver on this roster who could potentially threaten Cooper's volume. Assuming Watson's efficiency improves with a full offseason, however, a steep regression in Cooper's volume and subsequent YPR seems unlikely. The former Cowboy figures to clear 70 catches and 950 yards in 2023. -- Liz Loza

Nick Chubb over 1,200.5 rushing yards (-115), over 8.5 rush TDs (-115), NFL leader in rush yards (+450 at DraftKings)

The AFC North is shaping up to be a monster in 2023. The Bengals have played in back-to-back AFC Championship games. The Ravens win 74% of the games Lamar Jackson is healthy enough to play. Mike Tomlin and the Steelers NEVER finish under .500. I think the Browns are going to be good and have a very talented roster, but because of the quality of competition in the division, I'm not that interested in betting any Browns team futures at the moment.

Chubb, however, is a different story. With Kareem Hunt out of the picture, Chubb is set to absolutely dominate RB touches in this offense, and that means he's set to absolutely dominate in 2023. The most talented runner of the football in the NFL, I'll happily bet the over for rush yards and rush TDs this season, and I'm very comfortable betting him to lead the NFL in rushing yards. Chubb could very easily end up as the RB1 in fantasy this season, and I think should be considered for the No. 1 overall pick in standard scoring leagues. -- Tyler Fulghum

*Record against the "Over" line set for the game. Both teams are credited with a win if the game went over, a loss if under, and a tie if pushed.