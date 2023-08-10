Big 12 college football betting preview: odds, picks, predictions

Joe Fortenbaugh shares his predictions for Alabama's and Texas' win totals, as well as his sleeper to win the Heisman. (3:17)

Winning the Big 12 will be no small feat, as the conference features defending conference champ Kansas State and national finalist TCU. Texas and Oklahoma enter their final seasons in the conference led by two Heisman Trophy contenders, QBs Quinn Ewers (+1000) of the Longhorns and Dillon Gabriel (+3000).

As Texas and Oklahoma bid their long farewells, the conference adds a quartet of teams this season in Houston, Cincinnati, UCF and BYU.

How will the conference look this fall, and what should bettors know before Week 1?

We have everything you need to know to bet on the Big 12 ahead of the 2023 season here.

Favorite futures

Texas to win the Big 12 (+100)

Over 9.5 wins (-145)

Texas to make the College Football Playoff (+300)

Write it down, take a picture. I'm all the way in on Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns this season ... but stopping just short of endorsing a national championship win. That elusive feat might be a few years away still.

I've got Texas favored in 11 of 12 games this season, with the lone dissent coming Sept. 9 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, against the Crimson Tide. This roster is absolutely stacked, with 15 starters returning from last year's 8-5 team that suffered all five losses by a single score. Quarterback Quinn Ewers is back under center for a second season, finds himself listed second on the Heisman odds board at 10-1, and will be pushed by a stacked quarterback room that includes Maalik Murphy and highly prized recruit Arch Manning. It doesn't hurt that Texas returns its entire starting offensive line from a year ago, not to mention receivers Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.

For what it's worth, my optimism isn't rooted only in Texas' upside. Take a look at the rest of the Big 12. Oklahoma will be better than last year's 6-7 campaign, but the Sooners won't be elite. TCU is headed for a step back after last year's 13-2 run, Oklahoma State is on the decline, and defending conference champion Kansas State needs to replace half its starters from a season ago. When you scour the landscape, which programs truly have what it takes to make a serious run at the Longhorns?

What happens if this team shocks the world Sept. 9? I shudder to think. --Joe Fortenbaugh

Oklahoma State over 6.5 wins (-105) and Big 12 title (+2800)

I think the headlines have distracted people when it comes to Mike Gundy's Cowboys. Lots of Pokes hit the transfer portal, and they'll almost certainly need transfer quarterback Alan Bowman to both be a hit and stay in the lineup. But I like their depth more than I thought I would, and I think their defense could rebound. I see them as equal to Baylor and Texas Tech, only their win and title odds are much more bettor-friendly. --Bill Connelly

Notable game lines

Texas at Alabama (-7)

Saturday, Sept 9, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Oregon (-3) at Texas Tech

Saturday, Sept 9, 7 p.m. ET, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Oklahoma vs Texas (-7)

Saturday, Oct 7, Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas

Conference notes

Big 12

Best out of conference ATS last season (27-14, 65.9%).

