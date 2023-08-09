ACC college football betting preview: odds, picks, predictions

The Atlantic Coast Conference is back for another exciting season as Clemson looks to add to its trophy case, which already boasts hardware from seven of the past eight ACC championship games. Heisman Trophy candidates Drake Maye (+1600) of North Carolina and Jordan Travis (+1600) of Florida State will have something to say about that, as they look to seize the top spot in the conference and perhaps a College Football Playoff berth.
How will the conference look this fall and what should bettors know before Week 1?
We have everything you need to know to bet on the ACC ahead of the 2023 season here.
Favorite futures
Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson Tigers (+1400)
The Clemson schedule is tailor-made for double-digit victories thanks to a weak nonconference slate coupled with home dates against Florida State and Notre Dame. I'll give you the pleasure of deciding the most daunting road test: off a bye week Oct. 21 at Miami, or Nov. 25 at South Carolina.
Clemson's offense stalled a bit last season, but in comes former TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, who engineered the nation's ninth-ranked scoring offense a season ago in Fort Worth, Texas, while guiding quarterback Max Duggan to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist. There's a lot of upside here. --Joe Fortenbaugh
Syracuse over 6.5 wins (+130) and Virginia over 3.5 wins (+130).
Odds of +130 have an implied probability of 43%, and SP+ suggests that Syracuse has a 55% chance of going 7-5 or better and UVA, thanks in part to a pretty easy schedule (five opponents projected 65th or worse in SP+), has a 59% chance of going at least 4-8. The current Caesars win totals are REALLY good, and it's hard to find too much of an edge, but these two are enticing.
Notable game lines
North Carolina (-3.5) at South Carolina
Saturday, Sept 2, 1:30 p.m. ET, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
LSU (-2.5) at Florida State
Sunday, Sept 3, 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida
Texas A&M (-7) at Miami
Saturday, Sept. 9, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
Florida State at Clemson (-3)
Saturday, Sept. 23, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
Notre Dame at Clemson (-6)
Saturday, Nov. 4, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina
Florida State (-7.5) at Florida
Saturday, Nov. 25, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida
Conference notes
Miami Hurricanes
2-11 ATS last season (tied for worst in FBS with Colorado)
Virginia Tech
Under .500 ATS in six straight seasons (longest active streak in FBS)
ACC
Worst ATS during out-of-conference games last season (28-37-1, 43.1%) with a -10.7 cover margin.
Lowest over percentage of any Power 5 conference (43.8%); only the Mountain West was lower in all of FBS (41.6%)