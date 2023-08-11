Pac-12 college football betting preview: odds, picks, predictions

While the future of the Pac-12 is up in the air after eight teams announced their departure over the past year, the conference in its current iteration features plenty of title contenders for the 2023 college football season. The USC Trojans, led by reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, look to secure their first conference title since 2017 and prevent the Utah Utes winning their third straight Pac-12 championship. Other teams such as the Washington Huskies, Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins all hope to make a definitive statement in their final year in the conference.

How will the Pac-12 look this fall, and what should bettors know before Week 1?

We have everything you need to know to bet on the Pac-12 ahead of the 2023 season here.

Favorite futures

Oregon State Beavers to win to win the Pac 12 (+1100)

Don't sleep on what coach Jonathan Smith is building in Corvallis. The Beavers are coming off their third 10-win campaign in program history, with two of their three losses coming by a total of three points. Oregon State led the Pac-12 in total defense last season, returns four of five starters on the offensive line and should boast one of the conference's most ferocious rushing attacks led by sophomore Damien Martinez and senior Deshaun Fenwick. Oh, did I forget to mention that former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei transferred in to take over the signal-caller duties? My bad. When examining the Beavers' schedule, they avoid USC and get to host their marquee showdowns with Utah and Washington. -- Joe Fortenbaugh

D.J. Uiagalelei to win the Heisman Trophy (+6000)

There's a reason to believe Uiagalelei finds another level in Corvallis after joining a 10-win Beavers outfit that returns four of five starting offensive linemen from a year ago. While he never met expectations at Clemson, how much of that is on him and how much of that is on former offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter, who was fired after the 2022 campaign? Oregon State will be a tough out in 2023, with no USC on the schedule and home dates against Utah, UCLA and Washington. 60-1 converts to an implied probability of just 1.64%, so this is worth a bet in my opinion. -- Fortenbaugh

Stanford Cardinal under 3 wins (-160)

With a new coaching staff, a new system, little talent and a reluctance to embrace the transfer portal and NIL era, there's good reason a massive exodus of talent entered the portal after longtime head coach David Shaw stepped down. Find me four wins on Stanford's schedule ... I'll wait. I love this bet not just because I think it cashes, but because I get to troll my guy Stanford Steve in the process. -- Fortenbaugh

Washington Huskies under 9.5 (-145)

I like the Huskies quite a bit, but ... someone's got to lose games at the top of this conference. SP+ gives Washington a 31% chance of reaching 10-2 or higher, and the 69% chance of going under is higher than the implied odds of 59% provided by a -145 line. -- Bill Connelly

Notable game lines

Florida at Utah (-8)

Thursday, Aug 31, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City

Nebraska (-9.5) at Colorado

Sept 8, 12 p.m. ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

USC at Notre Dame (PICK)

Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Oregon at Washington (-2.5)

Oct. 14, Husky Stadium, Seattle

Utah at USC (-6.5)

Oct. 20, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

USC at Oregon (-1)

Nov. 10, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Conference notes

2-11 ATS last season (tied for worst in FBS with Colorado).

The Utes have gone under .500 ATS in six straight seasons (longest active streak in FBS).

Colorado had the worst record ATS during out-of-conference games last season (28-37-1, 43.1%) with a -10.7 cover margin.

The Buffaloes also had the lowest over percentage of any Power 5 conference (43.8%); only the Mountain West was lower in all of FBS (41.6%)

The Beavers have gone at least .500 ATS for seven straight seasons (longest active streak in FBS).

