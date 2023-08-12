Big Ten college football betting preview - Odds, picks, predictions

Big times for the Big Ten? After placing two teams in the College Football Playoff, eternal rivals Michigan and Ohio State, the conference will look to send a team to the National Championship game for the first time since 2021. In addition to those two, Penn State and Wisconsin will open the season in the Top 25, looking to punch their way to the conference championship game in Indianapolis.

All across the conference, Heisman Trophy candidates will be in action. Will Marvin Harrison Jr. (+1800), Kyle McCord (+2200), Blake Corum (+3000) or Drew Allar (+2500) be one of the lucky few to strike the Heisman pose in December?

How will the conference look this fall, and what should bettors know before Week 1?

We have everything you need to know to bet on the Big Ten ahead of the 2023 season here.

Resources: Schedule | Futures | Standings | Rankings | Football Power Index

Favorite futures

Big Ten as national title-winning conference (+290)

A +290 line has implied odds of 25.6%; per SP+, Big Ten teams (mostly Ohio State and Michigan, obviously) have combined odds of about 34%, lower only than the SEC's. It seems like there's some value there, even if the individual title odds for either OSU (+750) or Michigan (+800) aren't particularly favorable. -- Bill Connelly

More conferences: SEC | ACC | Big 12 | Pac-12

Notable game lines

Ohio State (-7.5) at Notre Dame

Saturday, Sept. 23, 7:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana

Penn State at Ohio State (-10)

Saturday, Oct. 21, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Michigan (-2.5) at Penn State

Saturday, Nov. 11, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nebraska at Wisconsin (-10.5)

Saturday, Nov. 17, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin

Ohio State at Michigan (-2.5)

Saturday, Nov. 25, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Think you know college football? Play College Pick'em 2023 and pick winners every week. Sign up for FREE today!

Conference Notes

The Buckeyes had an average spread of -25.5 last season (largest in FBS) and went 6-6-1 ATS.

The Hawkeyes had an average total 38.2 points last season, lowest of all 131 FBS teams (4-9 O/U record)

The Wildcats have had 12 straight seasons with at least 50% of games going under the total (longest active streak in Power 5)

Big Ten