Check out Scott Van Pelt giving his winners for Week 1 of the college football season, including the big matchup between Florida State and LSU. (3:28)

Ladies and gentleman ... the long wait is over. We have endured the barren wasteland and the sweet sounds of Trombone Shorty ring in our ears. Who wants Winners? You do. Can I continue the year-long heater from last season? Mayyyybe. When you get this bookkeeping -- I don't expect you to like it, but at this point in our relationship, you know I just don't care. Play 'em or don't. I'm fine either way. Remember, you are NOT obligated to have action on every game with a posted line -- pace yourselves -- manage your bankroll, and if these picks suck -- they were free.

Saturday's picks

N. Illinois Huskies at Boston College Eagles (-8.5, 50.5)

Noon ET, Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Van Pelt's pick: Northern Illinois +8.5

Let's start with MACtion -- as the Lord intended. Any time you can back the boys from Dekalb off a 3-9 campaign opening on the road at Chestnut Hill, you kinda have to. So we are.

SVP: 3-1 all-time when picking Northern Illinois

Fresno State Bulldogs at Purdue Boilermakers (-3.5, 47.5)

Noon ET, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Ind.

Van Pelt's pick: Fresno State +3.5

Fresno State is tough as nails. They're catching a small piece of candy in West Lafayette. We'll take that nibble -- for the Valley.

SVP: 5-2-1 all-time when picking against Purdue

UTSA Roadrunners (-2, 60) at Houston Cougars

7 p.m. ET, TDECU Stadium, Houston

Last Chance To Get Your Draft Board Make sure you're fully equipped for your Draft Day Party. Use code FOCUSDRAFT for 20% off ESPN Draft Board Kits. Limited time only. Shop Now >>

Van Pelt's pick: UTSA -2

Meep Meep. Triangle of Toughness. Jeff Traylor has a program -- some might say progrum -- they are laying points to Houston. Don't know if I've ever had a Week 1 favorite -- but I do now.

SVP: 4-0 all-time

when picking UTSA

Toledo Rockets at Illinois Fighting Illini (-9.5, 46)

7:30 p.m. ET, Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Ill.

Van Pelt's pick: Toledo +9.5

More MACtion? Why wouldn't I? Toledo and QB Dequan Finn to make it interesting with a good Illinois team. They're getting 9.5 points.

SVP: 1-6 all-time when picking a MAC team vs. a Big Ten team

South Alabama Jaguars at 24. Tulane Green Wave (-6.5, 52)

8 p.m. ET on ESPNU, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans

Van Pelt's pick: South Alabama +6.5

Play the No. 1 fantasy game We're back with another year of ESPN Fantasy Football, and it's not too early to get started. The game is open! Create a league with friends and family now to prep for kickoff this fall. Sign Up Now >>

At this point I ask a question ... Steve, who was America's premier Sun Belt tout last season? That's right, me. Boasting -- and I do mean BOASTING -- a preposterous 14-2 mark on games involving Sun Belt teams. We have several selections Week 1. Do you remember when Tulane played last? I do. it was against USC and the Heisman Trophy winner. The Green Wave, with Early Cuyler on the helmet, won that game. They now play USA and are giving less than a TD? C'mon. Make it harder than this. This is SVP Winners 101. God Bless the USA in this one. This is a ranked and very good Tulane team -- but the Jags have some dudes.

SVP: 3-0 all-time when picking South Alabama

Old Dominion Monarchs at Virginia Tech Hokies (-16, 47.5)

8 p.m. ET, Lane Stadium Blacksburg, Va.

Van Pelt's pick: Old Dominion +16

We are also on Old Dominion -- too early for a GPG game. But the General Principle being applied here is I have to take this many until Virginia Tech proves it can win by this many. Yes, I know it's a revenge game -- maybe the Hokies get it. We say not by quite this many.

SVP: 4-2 all-time when picking a Sun Belt team vs. an ACC team

Jordan Travis and Florida State squeaked out a 1-point win over LSU last season. Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire

Sunday's pick

8. Florida State Seminoles vs. 5. LSU Tigers (-2.5, 56)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Van Pelt's pick: Florida State +2.5

Beauty of this Labor Day weekend is that there are games all weekend -- we are pacing the Winners as well. ACC 'dogs on both Sunday and Monday. Florida State plus the small number from LSU in the best game of the weekend, which won't ruin either team's big picture hopes with a stumble.

SVP: 26-9 all-time when picking top-10 matchups

Monday's pick

9. Clemson Tigers (-13, 55.5) at Duke Blue Devils

8 p.m. ET on ESPN, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, N.C.

Van Pelt's pick: Duke +13

And we close it out with Duke at home vs. Clemson. Duke's got a bunch back off a 9-win team, and this is too many to give them in Durham.

SVP: 3-3 all-time when picking Duke

How many is that, Steve? Eight! Fantastic. The slate is clean -- the hopes are high and Trombone Shorty and Winners are back. Hallelujah.