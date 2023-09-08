Nebraska Cornhuskers at Colorado Buffaloes (-3, 59): In the early "Games of the Year" lines released over the summer by some sportsbooks, the Cornhuskers were 9-point favorites over the Buffaloes. A few months later, after Colorado's impressive opening upset over TCU, the Buffaloes are the favorites and have attracted significant interest from the betting pubic.

Sportsbook PointsBet/Fanatics reported Thursday that more point-spread money had been bet on Colorado than had been bet on 30 NFL teams, with only the Chiefs and Lions garnering more attention from bettors. A spokesperson for PointsBet/Fanatics told ESPN that the amount wagered on Colorado was more than double the amount bet overall on Texas-Alabama.

Colorado-Nebraska was the most-heavily bet college football game by both tickets and money wagered at DraftKings and had attracted more than double the action of Notre Dame-North Carolina State, the second-most heavily bet game. As of Thursday at DraftKings, 90% of the money that had been bet on the game's point spread was on the favored Buffaloes.