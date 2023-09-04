Why Deion Sanders, Colorado should be taken seriously after win over TCU (1:56)

Only a select handful of games last season generated as much betting interest as Colorado's upset of TCU Saturday, and money was still showing up on the Buffaloes at sportsbooks on Sunday.

Colorado opened the Deion Sanders' era with a 45-42 victory over TCU as 21-point underdogs. Sanders became the first non-interim coach to win his FBS debut as a 20-plus-point underdog since the 1978 FBS/FCS split, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Simplebet, which provides in-game odds to U.S. sportsbooks, told ESPN that Colorado-TCU accounted for 16% of all college football bets on Saturday, the greatest percentage of any game on the slate and larger than all but six games from last season. DraftKings said more bets were placed and more money staked on Colorado-TCU than any other game on the day "by far."

FanDuel reported new bets on Colorado to win the national championship at 300-to-1 came in Sunday, and at DraftKings, more bets and more money had been placed on the Buffaloes to win it all than any other team over the weekend.

Bookmakers aren't overly concerned with Colorado winning the national championship, though, at least not yet, and are still offering the Buffaloes at triple-digit odds. The Heisman Trophy odds are a different story.

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the coach's son who passed for a school-record 510 yards, saw his odds to win the Heisman Trophy move from 100-to-1 to 28-to-1 at Caesars Sportsbook, while his running mate, two-way star Travis Hunter's Heisman odds went from 80-to-1 to 22-to-1. By the end of Saturday's game, more bets had been placed on both Sanders and Hunter to win the Heisman Trophy than any other players at FanDuel.

Bookmakers first felt the "Prime Effect" in the winter as soon as they put up early odds on the 2023 college football season. The Buffaloes were installed as giant long-shots, with national championship odds of around 300-to-1. Enough bets came in at those long odds that multiple sportsbooks entered the season with Colorado as the biggest liability in their national championship markets.

"They are being backed as if they were one of the favorites to win it all," Ethan Useloff, a trader for PointsBet/Fanatics, said of the Buffaloes.

"It's been pretty extraordinary," Seamus Magee, college football trader for BetMGM, added.

Magee said BetMGM took a "big, six-figure" bet on Alabama to win the national championship earlier last week, which somewhat balanced out the action on Colorado.

"We're rooting for the Field verses Alabama and Colorado," Magee said on Friday, adding that he had been joking around with his boss about how big the hype around the Buffaloes would get if they pulled the upset against TCU.

"Every day," he added, "I see a bet that we have to approve coming through over the limit on Colorado to do anything, whether it's to win over 3.5 games, win the Pac-12, make the playoffs or win the whole thing."

Alabama opened as a consensus 7.5-point home favorite over Texas in the biggest game of Week 2, with a handful of sportsbooks opening the line at -7. The Crimson Tide were three-touchdown favorites over the Longhorns in Texas last season. Alabama won 20-19.

College football favorites went 32-33-1 against the spread Saturday. There were 36 overs and 30 unders.

Penn State, a 21-point favorite over West Virginia, had the ball at the Mountaineers' 6-yard line with six seconds left and a 31-15 lead. A kneel down would've sealed the win, but Nittany Lions coach James Franklin called a quarterback keeper and Beau Pribula scampered into the end zone in the final seconds to give Penn State a 38-15 win that covered the spread.

