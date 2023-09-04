The 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday with Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the rising Detroit Lions and their rebuilt backfield, which features 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs and free-agent signing David Montgomery. Fourteen more games are on the slate Sunday, including a Sunday night showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. Monday Night Football (ESPN, ABC and ESPN+) will feature the Super Bowl hopeful Buffalo Bills against Aaron Rodgers' new team, the New York Jets.
NFL Week 1 Matchups
Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5)
Thursday 8:20 p.m. ET, GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Opening favorite: Chiefs (-6.5)
FPI favorite: Chiefs (66.2%)
Money Line: Lions (+250), Chiefs (-320)
Opening total: 51.5 points
Total: 54 points
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
Sunday 1 PM ET, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
Opening Favorite: Falcons (-2)
FPI favorite: Falcons (55.9%)
Money Line: Panthers (+150), Falcons (-178)
Opening total: 39.5 points
Total: 39.5 points
Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) at Cleveland Browns
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio
Opening favorite: Bengals (-1)
FPI favorite: Bengals (59.2%)
Money Line: Bengals (-140), Browns (+118)
Opening total: 46.5 points
Total: 47.5 points
Jacksonville Jaguars (-5) at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
Opening favorite: Jaguars (-3)
FPI favorite: Jaguars (64.5%)
Money Line: Jaguars (-225), Colts (+185)
Opening total: 43 points
Total: 45 points
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Minnesota Vikings (-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Opening favorite: Vikings (-6)
FPI favorite: Vikings (67.1%)
Money Line: Buccaneers (+210), Vikings (-260)
Opening total: 45.5 points
Total: 45.5 points
Tennessee Titans at New Orleans Saints (-3)
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Opening favorite: Saints (-3)
FPI favorite: Saints (53.4%)
Money Line: Titans (+140), Saints (-165)
Opening total: 41 points
Total: 40.5 points
San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Opening favorite: 49ers (-2.5)
FPI favorite: 49ers (55.9%
Money Line: 49ers (-135), Steelers (+115)
Opening total: 41 points
Total: 41 points
Arizona Cardinals @ Washington Commanders (-7)
Sunday 1 p.m. ET, FedExField, Landover, Maryland
Opening favorite: Commanders (-5.5)
FPI favorite: Commanders (63.8%)
Money Line: Cardinals (+250), Commanders (-320)
Opening total: 40.5 points
Total: 38 points
Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens (-10)
Sunday 1 p.m.ET, M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland
Opening favorite: Ravens (-10)
FPI favorite: Ravens (73.5%)
Money Line: Texans (+360), Ravens (-480)
Opening total: 43.5 points
Total: 43.5 points
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-1)
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois
Opening favorite: Bears (-1)
FPI favorite: Bears (51.5%)
Money Line: Packers (-105), Bears (-115)
Opening total: 41.5 points
Total: 43 points
Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (-3.5)
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Opening favorite: Broncos (-3)
FPI favorite: Broncos (59.1%)
Money Line: Raiders (+158), Broncos (-190)
Opening total: 44.5 points
Total: 44 points
Philadelphia Eagles (-4) at New England Patriots
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, Massachusetts
Opening favorite: Eagles (-3.5)
FPI favorite: Eagles (61.9%)
Money Line: Eagles (-195), Patriots (+162)
Opening total: 45 points
Total: 45 points
Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Chargers (-3)
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Opening favorite: Chargers (-2.5)
FPI favorite: Chargers (55.4%)
Money Line: Dolphins (+140), Chargers (-165)
Opening total: 48.5 points
Total: 51 points
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-5)
Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET, Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington
Opening favorite: Seahawks -4
FPI favorite: Seahawks (62.7%)
Money Line: Rams (+196), Seahawks (-240)
Opening total: 46.5 points
Total: 45 points
Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New York Giants
Sunday 8:20 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Opening favorite: Cowboys (-2.5)
FPI favorite: Cowboys (55.3%)
Money Line: Cowboys (-170), Giants (+143
Opening total: 45.5 points
Total: 46.5 points
Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at New York Jets
Monday 8:15 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Opening favorite: Bills (-1)
FPI favorite: Bills (57.6%)
Money Line: Bills (-145), Jets (+122)
Opening total: 46.5 points
Total: 46.5 points