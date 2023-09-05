Week 2 college football betting odds: CFP, Heisman, more

Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve are back for the "Bad Beats" from Week 1 of the college football season. (3:49)

An action-packed Week 1 in the college football world brought up some exciting questions. Are the Colorado Buffaloes and QB Shedeur Sanders for real after their road win at TCU? How much will Clemson's loss hurt them in the ACC race, especially after Florida State's impressive win over LSU? How will Heisman candidates Jordan Travis, Bo Nix, and Carson Beck fare this week?

Keep reading for updated futures in college football, including Heisman Trophy odds, National Championship odds, and more.

Odds courtesy Caesars Sportsbook.