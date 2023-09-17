Seth Walder explains why Sam Howell might be in danger of being sacked consistently again. (0:39)

Sunday's kickoff is around the corner, and there's one thing left to do: Place some last-minute bets. If I'm placing bets on a Sunday, I'm not looking at full-game spreads or totals. Those are efficient markets that have been bet into all week. Instead, I'm looking for the obscure. It's my specialty anyway: It's what I build statistical models around to try and find an edge.

If there's an advantage to be found now, I think it's in small markets. So come along for the ride and see how we fare diving deep into Sunday props. Results from last week are at the bottom of the story.

Odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbooks unless otherwise noted.

QB Interceptions

Zach Wilson under 0.5 interceptions (+152)

If I asked you: In how many of Zach Wilson's career starts did he throw an interception, what would you say? The answer: 50%. Yes, as poorly as Wilson's career has gone, he's avoided picks in half of his games. It just doesn't seem like it because when he throws picks, they come in bunches. My model makes the fair price +127.

Daniel Jones over 0.5 interceptions (+152)

In order to justify this kind of line, the Giants would need to be heavy favorites, and Jones would need to be elite at interception avoidance. The Giants are only 4.5-point favorites, and while Jones had just a 1.1% pick rate last year, it was by far a career-best.

Baker Mayfield over 0.5 interceptions (-101)

Justin Herbert over 0.5 interceptions (+108)

D/ST Anytime Touchdowns

Chargers D/ST Touchdown (+700 at DraftKings)

Being a favorite increases the chance of a defensive touchdown, because it forces opponents into taking more risks if they fall behind. But another factor is also at play here: I found that man coverage defenses score more touchdowns (perhaps because of schematics or perhaps because they are more talented) and the Chargers ran the most man (80%) of anyone in Week 1. My model gives the Chargers a 16% chance to score a D/ST touchdown.

Raiders D/ST Touchdown (+1300 at DraftKings)

Packers D/ST Touchdown (+900 at DraftKings)

Teasers

Bills (-2), 49ers (-1.5) and Steelers (+8.5) 6-point, three-leg teaser (+160)

In all three cases we're crossing the critical numbers of three and seven while maintaining at fixed price for the teaser at Caesars.

Sacks

Josh Allen under 0.75 sacks (-140 at DraftKings)

My sack model is more complex than this, but there are three critical factors in determining the chance of a sack: the quarterback, the spread and the pass rusher. In this case we have: Patrick Mahomes, the best QB at avoiding sacks in the league (only 10% of pressures against Mahomes have resulted in a sack, dating back to last year). The Jaguars are underdogs, which works against Allen. Josh Allen is good but not great: 20th in pass rush win rate at edge dating back to last year. None of that justifies a -140 price tag. I give him a 27% chance at 1.0 sacks or more.

Trey Hendrickson over 0.75 sacks (+165 at DraftKings)

Hendrickson remains underrated as a pass rusher: Though he only recorded eight sacks a year ago, he ranked fourth in pass rush win rate at edge (25%). My model gives him a 43% chance of hitting the over Sunday, but that's without even knowing that Ravens star left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out.

Grady Jarrett over 0.25 sacks (+420 at FanDuel)

The line of +420 on the over is out of control value here. Jarrett has started to slow down a little bit, but he still ranked sixth in pass rush win rate in Week 1! My model gives Jarrett a 35% chance to hit the over here, making the fair price +186 - a huge difference!

Tackles

Devin Lloyd over 5.5 tackles + assists (-118)

Lloyd actually has a higher tackle share on dropbacks than run plays, so his forecast gets a boost playing against the pass heavy Chiefs. I make his projected tackles + assists to be 6.5.

Matt Milano under 7.5 tackles + assists (-104)

As heavy favorites, the likely outcome is that the Bills get out to a big lead, run lots of plays and control the clock. That leaves fewer opportunities for the Raiders to run plays that end with a Milano tackle. I make his tackle number 6.4.

Bobby Wagner over 7.5 tackles + assists (-143)

BJ Hill over 3.5 tackles + assists (+110)

Nick Bolton over 8.5 tackles + assists (-127)

Game Props

Packers to call first timeout (-115 at BetMGM)

I lost on this strategy last week, but I'm running it back with information from this timeout chart from Tom Bliss of the NFL's analytics group, which shows that entering this year Matt LaFleur called 2.9 unnecessary timeouts per game, compared to just 1.7 per game for Arthur Smith.

Results

Whelp, Week 1 didn't go as planned. (All bets are a flat 1 unit.)

Interceptions: 0-2, -2 Units

Sacks: 3-3, -1.5 Units

Tackles: 4-1, +2.5 Units

Teaser: 0-1, -1 Unit

Weekly Specials: 0-2, -2 Units

Game Prop: 0-1, -1 Unit

Overall: 7-10, -5 Units