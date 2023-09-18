2023 NFL Week 3 games: Betting odds, lines, picks, spreads, more

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with the New York Giants and the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday will feature 13 games, and the slate wraps up with a prime-time double header on "Monday Night Football". In the first game, Jalen Hurts leads the Philadelphia Eagles into Raymond James Stadium to take on Baker Mayfield's 2-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the second game, rookie sensation Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams are on the road to visit the Cincinnati Bengals, where Joe Burrow and company will look to avoid a 0-3 start to their season.

Check back here daily for updated lines and information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

New York Giants @ San Francisco 49ers -10

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: New York Giants (+360) ; San Francisco 49ers (-480)

Total: 45 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 11.9 (79.9% chance to win outright)

Tennessee Titans @ Cleveland Browns -4.5

Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Tennessee Titans (+180) ; Cleveland Browns (-220)

Total: 41.5 (15th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Browns by 3.8 (60.5% chance to win outright)

Atlanta Falcons @ Detroit Lions -4.5

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Atlanta Falcons (+175) ; Detroit Lions (-210)

Total: 46.5 (fifth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 1.8 (54.9% chance to win outright)

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers -2

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: New Orleans Saints (+105) ; Green Bay Packers (-125)

Total: 43 (13th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Packers by 1.7 (54.6% chance to win outright)

Denver Broncos @ Miami Dolphins -7

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Denver Broncos (+240) ; Miami Dolphins (-305)

Total: 47 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 7.4 (69.8% chance to win outright)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Minnesota Vikings (Pick 'em)

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Chargers (-110) ; Minnesota Vikings (-110)

Total: 51.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 1.2 (53.1% chance to win outright)

New England Patriots -2 @ New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: New England Patriots (-130) ; New York Jets (+110)

Total: 37.5 (16th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jets by 1.7 (54.7% chance to win outright)

Buffalo Bills -6.5 @ Washington Commanders

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Buffalo Bills (-320) ; Washington Commanders (+250)

Total: 45.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 8.8 (73.1% chance to win outright)

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars -9.5

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Houston Texans (+345) ; Jacksonville Jaguars (-305)

Total: 45.5 (sixth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 7.8 (70.9% chance to win outright)

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens -8

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Indianapolis Colts (+310) ; Baltimore Ravens (-400)

Total: 44.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 10.5 (77.0% chance to win outright)

Carolina Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks -4.5

Lumen Field, Seattle

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Money Line: Carolina Panthers (+180) ; Seattle Seahawks (-220)

Total: 42.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 7.9 (71.0% chance to win outright)

Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs 12.5

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Chicago Bears (+550) ; Kansas City Chiefs (-800)

Total: 49 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 12.8 (81.6% chance to win outright)

Dallas Cowboys -12.5 @ Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Dallas Cowboys (-800) ; Arizona Cardinals (+550)

Total: 43.5 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 16.5 (87.8% chance to win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers -1 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Money Line: Pittsburgh Steelers (-120) ; Las Vegas Raiders (+100)

Total: 44 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Raiders by 0.7 (51.7% chance to win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles -6.5 @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Monday 7:15 PM ET

Money Line: Philadelphia Eagles (-292) ; Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+235)

Total: 44.5 (ninth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 7.2 (69.3% chance to win outright)

Los Angeles Rams @ Cincinnati Bengals -5.5

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Los Angeles Rams (+196) ; Cincinnati Bengals (-240)

Total: 455 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 5.7 (65.5% chance to win outright)