Week 4 college football betting odds: CFP, Heisman, more

Week 3 across the college football landscape saw a number of close games.

Week 3 across the college football landscape saw a number of close games. The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs saw uncharacteristically close wins over the South Florida Bulls and South Carolina Gamecocks respectively.

Over in the Rocky Mountains, Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes fulled off a dramatic comeback win their over in-state rival, the Colorado State Rams.

Week 4 will see some important matchups on the calendar, including Colorado against the Oregon Ducks, the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and more.

