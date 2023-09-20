ESPN Eliminator Challenge Week 3: Strategy, advice and picks

After a week where each of the six most popular Eliminator Challenge picks won their games, Week 3 looks like the simplest week so far. Three teams are double-digit favorites after there were none in either of the first two weeks.

However, nothing is ever that simple as it seems. The three big favorites are among the top four in Super Bowl odds and all three teams hold great future value. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys each have six additional games where Mike Clay's projections give them at least an 80% chance to win. In fact, the 49ers matchup next week at home against the Cardinals projects as the most lopsided matchup of the season. That takes the 49ers out of the top three teams in the optimal Week 3 strategy. That leaves the Kansas City Chiefs as the top team in Week 3 survivor pool strategy.

Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

The Chiefs are in their largest favorite role of the season this week according to Mike Clay as they host the Bears. The only other time they have an 80% chance to win any game is in Week 16. Patrick Mahomes has won 13 straight times as a double-digit favorite, while the Bears have the worst record in the NFL over the past two seasons at 3-16. Plus, early returns are that the Chiefs will be a less popular pick this week than the other two double-digit betting favorites in the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers.

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Chiefs -12.5 (-800 moneyline)

Mike Clay projection: 89% chance to win

Dallas Cowboys @ Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:25 p.m. ET

According to ESPN Analytics this is the second-most lopsided matchup this season with an 88% chance to win. Only the 49ers' home matchup next week against the Cardinals is more lopsided on paper. The Cowboys have outscored opponents 70-10 this season, and now they face the team rated as the worst in the NFL. The biggest problem using Dallas is that they it has several more appealing games this season. But it looks like the freest square of the week according to both ESPN Analytics and Mike Clay's model, so Dallas is a fine choice this week, especially in smaller contests.

Caesars Sportsbook odds: Cowboys -12 (-700 moneyline)

Mike Clay projection: 91% chance to win

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

It was hard to narrow this list to three teams this week, as the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks all look like strong choices on paper. But the Ravens get the nod. This is their second-largest favorite role this season according to both ESPN Analytics and Mike Clay's model. And given Lamar Jackson's injury history, using the Ravens early in Eliminator pools has been a fruitful strategy recently. The Ravens are 31-2 under John Harbaugh when laying at least eight points at home, so this could be a difficult spot for either rookie QB Anthony Richardson or fill-in Gardner Minshew.