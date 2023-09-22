4-5 last week. Fun sweats the last two weeks, but the picks aren't good enough. We trust the process. Trust the grind. Trust the late night scribbling after some Tito's and soda. That sound like someone whose advice you want? Someone who has no pick discipline and gives out 10 more? Because that's who is talking here. Actually, I didn't give out the games I like Friday -- so, there's at least a little restraint.

Saturday's picks

No . 4 Florida State Seminoles (-2, 55) at Clemson Tigers

Noon ET on ABC, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Van Pelt's pick: Clemson +2

Clemson plus the points from Florid State. If Dabo's guys are any good -- they gotta win this game. They don't and their hopes are toast before the end of September.

SVP: First time picking Clemson in nine seasons of Winner$

No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (-14.5, 57.5) at Cincinnati Bearcats

Noon ET, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati

Van Pelt's pick: Cincinnati +14.5

Historic Nippert Stadium is the site of the next nooner. Home team just lost to Miami ... of Ohio. Visitors have scored 66 or more TWICE in three games. So ... you know what to do. Take the home team and the points. Just cuz.

SVP: 3-1-1 all-time when picking Cincinnati

Army Black Knights at Syracuse Orange (-13.5, 49.5)

Noon ET on ACCN, JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

Van Pelt's pick: Army +13.5

I love America and the people who defend it, and I love Army. Syracuse made me pay last week -- but we're going against them again with Clemson on deck against a team who is a pain in the butt to play.

SVP: 3-4-1 all-time when picking Army

Coach Prime and the Buffs get their toughest test yet Saturday at Oregon. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes at No. 10 Oregon Ducks (-21, 69)

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Ore.

Van Pelt's pick: Oregon -21

Remember in high school when you were at a party and the keg was kicked, some neighbor called the cops and it was time to go? Feels like we could be there for Colorado. Better to leave the party half an hour early than a half an hour late. They are 21 point 'dogs this week? 21? Buffs getting that many feels suspicious -- laying them with the Ducks in Eugene. If Colorado wins this one then Vegas has done the worst job handicapping them through four games that I have ever seen.

SVP: 3-1 all-time when laying at least 21 points

Texas Tech Red Raiders (-6, 55) at West Virginia Mountaineers

3:30 p.m. ET on BIG12/ESPN+, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, W.V.

Van Pelt's pick: West Virginia +6

If I say Let's Go Mountaineers -- do you know the appropriate response? People in Morgantown do ... let's go drink some beers. West-by-God at home plus the points from Texas Tech in their Big 12 opener.

SVP: 3-4 all-time when picking West Virginia

Maryland Terrapins (-7.5, 52.5) at Michigan State Spartans

3:30 p.m. ET, Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Mich.

Van Pelt's pick: Michigan State +7.5

Happiness Hedge alert. Terps have fallen behind 14-0 the last two weeks at home -- but came back to win easy. They play their first road game against a desperate Michigan State squad. Not sure what to make of Sparty -- lot going on there -- but the Terps giving MORE than a TD on the road feels high? Terps in a close one.

SVP: 2-3 all-time when picking against Maryland

No. 14 Oregon State Beavers (-3, 58.5) at No. 21 Washington State Cougars

7 p.m. ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Wash.

Van Pelt's pick: Washington State +3

Board is loaded with great games -- Paloose hosting one of the really intriguing matchups. Beavers and Cougars are both off to 3-0 starts. Oregon State is real, but I am on the home team to get to 4-0 in this Pac-12 showdown.

SVP: 3-2 all-time when picking Washington State

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Wyoming Cowboys (-3, 42.5)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyo.

Van Pelt's pick: Appalachian State +3

This one is a bit off the grid but is another fun matchup of awesome fan bases and teams. Shout to Dax Crum -- if you know, you know -- Wyoming is a very competitive 2-1. But they welcome a rugged outfit to Laramie -- the boys from Boone. Went against them last week in a complete gong show game where they erased a big deficit to beat ECU. I am on App State on the road plus a small nibble in a game that needs to be on a screen in your home.

SVP: 2-3 all-time when picking Appalachian State

Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Carolina Gamecocks (-6, 48.5)

7:30 p.m. ET on SECN, Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, S.C.

Van Pelt's pick: Mississippi State +6

Speaking of going against -- after taking Mississippi State last week at home in a game where they got debacled -- you might think I'd fade them on the road at South Carolina. You might -- if you're NEW here. Unflappable is my middle name, and we back them once again getting less that a TD on the road -- that number stinks.

SVP: 8-8 all-time when picking Mississippi State

No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (-7, 50) at Pittsburgh Panthers

8 p.m. ET on ACCN, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Van Pelt's pick: Pittsburgh +7

Last game. Fighting Narduzzi's are 1-2 and just lost the Backyard Brawl in a game they scored 6 points. If they score 6 vs. North Carolina, then this pick has no chance. But I like Pitt to make it a four-quarter fight and will take the points at home.

SVP: 12-4 all-time when picking ACC home underdogs at night

Ten picks. Twelve was too many, nine wasn't enough. So, 10 it is. All free.