Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season begins on Thursday night as the Detroit Lions face Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers. The Sunday slate brings 14 games including the first matchup of the NFL international series, when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars from Wembley Stadium in London. Things wrap up on "Monday Night Football" when the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants meet at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Check back here daily for updated lines and information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Detroit Lions (-1.5) at Green Bay Packers

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Lions (-120); Packers (+100)

Total: 45 points (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 1.4 (53.9% to win outright)

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars (-3)

Wembley Stadium, London

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Money Line: Falcons (+135); Jaguars (-160)

Total: 43.5 points (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jaguars by 0.9 (52.5% to win outright)

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills (-2.5)

Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Dolphins (+122); Bills (-145)

Total: 53.5 points (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 0.4 (51.2% to win outright)

Denver Broncos (-3.5) at Chicago Bears

Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Broncos (-178); Bears (+150)

Total: 46 points (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Broncos by 1 (52.8% to win outright)

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns (-2)

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, Ohio

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Ravens (+105); Browns (-125)

Total: 41.5 points (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 1.4 (53.9% to win outright)

Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans (-1.5)

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Bengals (+105); Titans (-125)

Total: 42.5 points (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 5 (64% to win outright)

Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts (-1)

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Rams (-105); Colts (-115)

Total: 45 points (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Rams by 1.3 (53.7% to win outright)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-3)

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Buccaneers (+130); Saints (-155)

Total: 44.5 points (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Saints by 1.3 (53.6% to win outright)

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles (-7)

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Commanders (+250); Eagles (-320)

Total: 44.5 points (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 9.5 (75.3% to win outright)

Minnesota Vikings (-3) at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Vikings (-155); Panthers (+130)

Total: 45 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Vikings by 5 (63.9% to win outright)

Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5) at Houston Texans

NRG Stadium, Houston

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Money Line: Steelers (-170); Texans (+143)

Total: 41 points (16th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 3.1 (58.7% to win outright)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.5)

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Money Line: Las Vegas Raiders (+175) ; Los Angeles Chargers (-210)

Total: 50.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chargers by 9.2 (74.5% to win outright)

New England Patriots at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Patriots (-320); Cowboys (+250)

Total: 41.5 points (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Cowboys by 6.8 (68.7% to win outright)

Arizona Cardinals (-14) at San Francisco 49ers

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Money Line: Cardinals (+600); 49ers (-900)

Total: 43 points (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 15.8 (87.1% to win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) at New York Jets

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Money Line: Chiefs (-430); Jets (+328)

Total: 42.5 points (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 9 (73.9% to win outright)

Seattle Seahawks (-1.5) at New York Giants

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Money Line: Seahawks (-135); Giants (+115)

Total: 45 points (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Seahawks by 2.5 (57.1% to win outright)