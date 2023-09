Scott Van Pelt and Stanford Steve break down some of the worst beats of the week, including a total points bet gone awry in Idaho. (6:39)

The worst beats of Week 4 of the college football season (6:39)

This weekend will feature some fascinating ranked matchups in college football.

The No. 10 Utah Utes will take on the No. 19 Oregon State Beavers on Friday night, while on Saturday, the No. 8 USC Trojans will head into Boulder to take on the reeling Colorado Buffaloes.

No. 11 Notre Dame will look to shake off their loss to Ohio State by heading into Durham to take on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils.

How will these teams, and more, fare?

Odds courtesy Caesars Sportsbook.