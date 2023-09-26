Genius Sports, the NFL's official data distributor, on Tuesday unveiled the latest iteration in the United States' rapidly evolving sports betting market, a platform that for the first time will allow football fans to watch and bet on NFL games on the same screen on select sportsbook apps.

The product, known as BetVision, will feature a low-latency video feed of some regional games broadcasts and will include pop-up graphics with advanced stats such as catch probability, integrated betting odds and on-screen wagering offered during breaks. Customers will be able to place their bets on the same screen while watching the game, a first for American sportsbooks.

Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke said sports fans and bettors increasingly demand personalized interaction and the ability to place a bet seamlessly.

"BetVision alone offers precisely that, while giving sportsbooks a new way to drive engagement and accelerate the growth of in-game betting," Locke said.

All nationally broadcast games, like "Monday Night Football," and select regional games on Sundays will be available. Caesars Sportsbook and Fanatics have begun offering BetVision, and sportsbook operator BetRivers also will launch the product later this season. Fanatics has been testing the product since Week 1 of the NFL season.

"We love delivering an immersive and fun real-time betting experience for our customers with play-by-play markets, lightning-fast scoreboards, in-game video highlights, and key moment betting notifications," Kenneth Fuchs, chief operating officer and head of sports at Caesars Digital, said in a statement.

The NFL is the only league currently offered on BetVision, which will be available on mobile and tablet devices.

"We're very pleased to be Genius' first BetVision content partner as they continue to be on the cutting edge of sports betting experiences," Brent Lawton, vice president business development and strategic investments of the NFL, said in the release announcing the launch. "BetVision allows us to create a differentiated way for fans to engage with NFL content."

Thirty-five states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have launched sports betting markets in the U.S. in the past five years.