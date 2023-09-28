Europe is a slight favorite at -105 to beat the United States at the Ryder Cup this weekend at Marco Simone outside Rome, according to Caesars Sportsbook's Thursday odds.

The U.S., which has not been victorious on European soil since 1993, having lost six straight Ryder Cups in Europe, was +110. A tie was being offered at 11-1.

Twenty-eight points are available during the three-day competition. The event tees off Friday and features alternate shot, best ball and singles matches. The U.S. needs 14 points to retain the Ryder Cup, while Europe must get 14.5 points during the three-day competition.

The odds to lift the cup moved significantly this summer at some sportsbooks. In July, before the rosters were solidified, the U.S. opened as a -200 favorite at the SuperBook. The Americans' outright odds were down to -120 on Thursday.

"Our largest bet was on Europe at +140," Jeff Sherman, lead golf oddsmaker for the SuperBook, told ESPN on Wednesday. "It's been mostly European-sided so far.

"When the teams were announced, and you look at the forms of the players," Sherman added, "I thought this thing was as pick 'em as pick gets. You look at the teams, how they're formulated, the strength at the top [of the rosters] and the form the players are in, and, to me, it's just a complete toss-up."

The SuperBook has Scottie Scheffler as the favorite to the be the top American point scorer at +475, followed by Patrick Cantlay (+550) and Xander Schauffele (+550). Rory McIlroy is the favorite to be the top point-scorer for the Europeans at +450, followed by Jon Rahm (+500) and Viktor Hovland (+500).