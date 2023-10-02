Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night as Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears face Sam Howell and the Washington Commanders. The stale for Sunday features 12 games highlighted by a marquee "Sunday Night Football" showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Week 5 wraps up with "Monday Night Football" when Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers visit Allegiant Stadium to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

Check back here daily for updated lines and information from ESPN Stats & Information.

Lines courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook. Football Power Index (FPI) by ESPN Sports Analytics Group.

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders -6.5

FedExField, Landover, Maryland

Thursday 8:15 PM ET

Total: 45 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Commanders by 3.8 (61% to win outright)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills -5.5

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Sunday 9:30 AM ET

Total: 43.5 (10th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bills by 11.3 (79.4% to win outright)

Houston Texans @ Atlanta Falcons -1.5

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Total: 53.5 (Highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Falcons by 0.9 (52.6% to win outright)

Carolina Panthers @ Detroit Lions -9

Ford Field, Detroit

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Total: 46 (third highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Lions by 10.3 (77.3% to win outright)

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts -1.5

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Total: 41.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Titans by 2 (55.8% to win outright)

New York Giants @ Miami Dolphins -9.5

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Total: 42.5 (12th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Dolphins by 13.5 (83.5% to win outright)

New Orleans Saints @ New England Patriots -1.5

Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Total: 45 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Patriots by 1.4 (54.1% to win outright)

Baltimore Ravens -4.5 @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh

Sunday 1:00 PM ET

Total: 44.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 8.1 (72.2% to win outright)

Philadelphia Eagles -4.5 @ Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Total: 44.5 (eighth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Eagles by 2.3 (56.6% to win outright)

Cincinnati Bengals -4 @ Arizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Sunday 4:05 PM ET

Total: 45 (fourth highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Bengals by 4.4 (62.4% to win outright)

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos -2.5

Empower Field at Mile High, Denver

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Total: 41 (16th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Jets by 1.7 (54.8% to win outright)

Kansas City Chiefs -5.5 @ Minnesota Vikings

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Sunday 4:25 PM ET

Total: 50.5 (2nd highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 6.3 (67.7% to win outright)

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers -3.5

Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California

Sunday 8:20 PM ET

Total: 41.5 (14th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: 49ers by 1.6 (54.5% to win outright)

Green Bay Packers -2 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

Monday 8:15 PM ET

Total: 43 (11th highest of the week)

FPI favorite: Packers by 1.7 (54.8% to win outright)