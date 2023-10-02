Week 6 of the College Football season brings one of the most interesting games of the year as the undefeated No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners and No. 3 Texas Longhorns meet for the annual Red River Rivalry at the Cotton Bowl.

In addition to that exciting game, there are three other matchups between Top 25 teams on the Week 6 slate, including No. 23 LSU taking on No. 21 Missouri, the No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats facing a No.3 Georgia Bulldogs team that was almost upset by the Auburn Tigers last weekend. And of course, No. 10 Notre Dame faces the Jeff Brohm's undefeated No. 25 Louisville Cardinals (7:30 p.m. on ABC).

Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 6 of the college football season.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas (-6)

Saturday, Noon ET, Cotton Bowl, Dallas

Money Line: Oklahoma (+180); Texas (-220)

Game Total: 59.5 points

FPI Favorite: Oklahoma by 1.6 (54.2% chance to win outright)

Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State (-18.5)

Saturday, Noon ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Money Line: Maryland (+700); Ohio State (-1100)

Game Total: 55.5 points

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 20.5 (90.6% chance to win outright)

No. 23 LSU (-6.5) at No. 21 Missouri

Saturday, Noon ET, Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field, Columbia, Missouri

Money Line: LSU (-250); Missouri (+205)

Game Total: 63 points

FPI Favorite: LSU by 7.9 (70.2% chance to win outright)

No. 13 Washington State at UCLA (-3.5)

Saturday, 3:00 p.m. ET, Rose Bowl, Pasadena, California

Money Line: Washington State (+150); UCLA (-178)

Game Total: 59 points

FPI Favorite: UCLA by 6.2 (66.2% chance to win outright)

Virginia Tech at No. 5 Florida State (-24)

Saturday, 3:30 PM ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Money Line: Virginia Tech (+1450); Florida State (-4000)

Game Total: 53 points

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 26 (94.7% chance to win outright)

No. 11 Alabama (-2.5) at Texas A&M

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

Money Line: Alabama (-140); Texas A&M (+118)

Game Total: 50 points

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 6.2 (66.3% chance to win outright)

Syracuse at No. 14 North Carolina (-9)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Money Line: Syracuse (+185); North Carolina (-140)

Game Total: 58 points

FPI Favorite: North Carolina by 4.2 (61.1% chance to win outright)

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia (-14.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Money Line: Kentucky (+500); Georgia (-700)

Game Total: 48.5 points

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 16.6 (86.1% chance to win outright)

No. 2 Michigan (-20.5) at Minnesota

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Huntington Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Money Line: Michigan (-1600); Minnesota (+900)

Game Total: 47.5 points

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 17.3 (87.2% chance to win outright)

No. 10 Notre Dame (-6.5) at No. 25 Louisville

Saturday, 7:30 PM ET, Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, Kentucky

Money Line: Notre Dame (-240); Louisville (+196)

Game Total: 51.5 points

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 8 (70.7% chance to win outright)

Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss (-11)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Money Line: Arkansas (+345); Ole Miss (-455)

Game Total: 62.5 points

FPI Favorite: Ole Miss by 13.8 (82% chance to win outright)

Georgia Tech at No. 17 Miami (-21)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Money Line: Georgia Tech (+900); Miami (-1600)

Game Total: 59 points

FPI Favorite: Miami by 21.7 (91.6% chance to win outright)

No. 24 Fresno State -6.5 at Wyoming

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming

Money Line: Fresno State (-220); Wyoming (+180)

Game Total: 47 points

FPI Favorite: Fresno State by 3.8 (60.3% chance to win outright)

No. 15 Oregon State (-9.5) at California

Saturday, 10 p.m. ET, California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California

Money Line: Oregon State (-355); California (+278)

Game Total: 53 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 6.6 (67.4% chance to win outright)

Arizona at No. 9 USC (-21.5)

Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles

Money Line: Arizona (+1150); USC (-2400)

Game Total: 72 points

FPI Favorite: USC by 20.7 (90.8% chance to win outright)