CFB Week 6 betting tips: Can Texas keep rolling vs. Oklahoma?

Get ready for the last time Texas and Oklahoma will face off as rivals in the Big 12 before both teams move to the SEC. (1:03)

Week 6 of the 2023 College Football season is chock-full of rivalries. Two of the highest profile rivalries happen in the Lone Star State as Quinn Ewers and Texas Longhorns take on Dillion Gabriel and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry. This is the 31st time that both teams will be undefeated in the rivalry and the first time since 2011. While Texas has showcased a revamped offense through there first five games, Oklahoma, led by head coach Brent Venables has proven that the days on porous Sooners defense are gone, as they have held their first five opponents to 20 points or less. Should we expect a shootout in Dallas?

There are plenty of other questions to be answered for Week 6 as well. Will Georgia's slow starts catch up with them, can Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies upset Jalen Milroe and Alabama Crimson Tide? Will Jeff Brohm's Louisville Cardinals make a statement in the ACC and defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish?

Matt Barrie, Jorge Sedano, Matt Miller, Dalen Cuff and Kevin Haswell break it all down including offering their best betting tips for a loaded weekend slate.

All odds are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have gotten off to a lackluster start to the season. They are one of three Power 5 teams that have failed to cover a game this season (0-4-1 ATS). What do you think of Kirby Smart's team and how will they perform in their matchup against No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats?

Matt Barrie: It's hard to say something is going wrong with a team that's won 22nd consecutive games. The exodus of so much talent to the NFL would catch up with anyone including Georgia. Kirby reloads every year, and this team is young in spots and they're learning how to win, which they've done every week. I expect much of the same Saturday, with the potential of a "coming out party' to the rest of the nation that dominant Georgia is alive and well.

Jorge Sedano: Let's not overthink this. Georgia has had way too much turnover of their roster and a young QB. Plus, they've been favored by over 40 points three times. I'm going to go out on a limb here, I feel pretty confident that they'll eventually cover.

Matt Miller: Let's not worry too much about Georgia. The team lost 10 players to the 2023 NFL draft (plus 15 the year before) and are breaking in both a new quarterback and a new offensive coordinator. There was some expectation that the Bulldogs might start slowly -- thank goodness for that September schedule -- before finding chemistry as a team. This week will tell us if that has happened against a talented Kentucky team. I still think the overall talent of Georgia wins out in this one and Kirby Smart's team covers the spread for the first time in 2023.

Dalen Cuff: I'm not arguing that Auburn is good, but Georgia showed something last week. They were on the road, in a hostile environment, made key plays and went on to win the game. I'm not knocking them for that, it's the opposite. They haven't been dominant, and I have questions, but they're still an elite team with a developing QB. Kentucky wants to be more physical and own the line of scrimmage, basically UGA's playbook. You're not going to out Georgia, Georgia. But I think they can keep it within two touchdowns. Give me the points.

Kevin Haswell: I'm not worried about Georgia. With roster turnover and a new starting quarterback in Carson Beck, it may take some time for the offense to gel. The Bulldogs schedule down the stretch (4th-easiest in the SEC), will help with their continual growth. I think Georgia gets its first cover of the season Saturday as they host Kentucky. I'm taking Georgia -15.

The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (-6.5, 60) are currently favorites over the No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners face off in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday. The Sooners have covered six consecutive games dating back to last season. Who do you like in this game and to win the Big 12 right now?

Matt Barrie: I like Texas to win this game, but Oklahoma to cover. The Longhorns might be the most complete team in the country. Remember, this is likely the first of two meetings between them. Right now, I like Texas.

Jorge Sedano: I'll take Texas in a nail biter by a field goal. Quinn Ewers has led an explosive offense this season. However, let's give credit to that offensive line. They played some young guys last year and it's paying off now in a big way. They are protecting Ewers and mauling people in the run game. As I mentioned, this Sooners team will keep it close. This is no longer last season's team that looked lost. Dillon Gabriel is leading one of the most prolific offenses in college football, completing 79% of his passes with 15 TD's with only one pick and averaging over 10 yards per attempt. Expect a shootout in the Red River Rivalry.

Matt Miller: Texas to win, but Oklahoma to cover. This isn't the same Oklahoma team that surrendered 49 points in Quinn Ewers' first game back from injury last year. These Sooners can flat-out play defense; and while the Longhorn wide receivers have a talent edge over the OU secondary, this could be a game dictated by turnovers. Again, I'll take Texas to outlast Oklahoma thanks to the depth on the D-Line and skill player talent, but I think it's closer than the 6.5 points we're seeing on the line.

Dalen Cuff: The Sooners are much improved in Brent Venables second year on both sides of the ball. But this is their first real test. Separately Texas dominated Alabama and owned a good Kansas team last week. I think they have superior talent at the skill positions, a better quarterback and are more battle tested. I'll lay the 6.5 in a neutral environment.

Kevin Haswell: Give me Texas to win but Oklahoma to cover. Quinn Ewers has been terrific this season, showing out against an impressive Alabama defense and leading the Longhorns to at least 30 points in each game this season. With that being said, he hasn't seen a defense this season playing as well as Oklahoma. The Sooners are allowing just 10.8 points per game, 4th in the FBS. I think this is a tight game throughout so give me Oklahoma +6.5.

What are you most looking forward to in Week 6 of the college football season?

Matt Barrie: The non-ranked matchups. Texas A&M isn't ranked, and they host Alabama for early lead in a wide-open SEC West. Maryland is 5-0 and not ranked and they head to Columbus to face Ohio State. How good is the Buckeyes defense? We're about to find out. Is Alabama fixed? We're about to find out.

Jorge Sedano: Can Notre Dame Fighting Irish win 31 straight regular season games against the ACC? This streak is legitimately fascinating to me. Can Jeff Brohm's homecoming keep the positive momentum going? This is by far the biggest test for a Louisville Cardinals team that Brohm has remade through the portal with 25 additions. An explosive offense is Brohm's forte. Jamari Thrash leads a revamped WR core and Jahwar Jordan at RB is a home run threat every time he touches the ball. Of the ACC teams Notre Dame has faced this season, this is definitely the most explosive offense of the bunch.

Kevin Haswell: I'm looking forward to Ohio State hosting Maryland in Columbus. Maryland is 5-0 and averaging 38.6 points per game this season, 2nd-highest in the Big Ten. They are led by Taulia Tagovailoa, who has 13 touchdowns through the air to just three interceptions. Tagovailoa and the Terrapins face their biggest test defensively as Ohio State is allowing just 8.5 points per game this season, second in the FBS. I think Ohio State wins this game, but I think Maryland keeps it closer than people think. Give me Maryland +20.

Who do you think right now is the best team in the nation and why?

Matt Barrie: Florida State is battle tested after defeating LSU and Clemson. They are upset tested after escaping Boston College. With a veteran QB, depth and health on their side, Florida State is all the way back.

Matt Miller: I'm going to pick a wild card and say Washington. Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman candidate at quarterback and has three excellent wide receivers that make the offense one of the most explosive in the nation. and They lead the country in offensive yards per game (569.4 YPG). The Huskies haven't exactly been challenged yet --neither has Georgia -- but if you made me pick before kickoff on Saturday morning, I'll take Washington.

Jorge Sedano: Matt beat me to the punch. I was going to get frisky and pick the Huskies. I'll just keep it simple. Despite the fact they haven't covered yet this season I'm going to be boring and pick Georgia. Through four games the Bulldogs have outscored opponents 166-45 and we still haven't come close to seeing their best football.

Kevin Haswell: I'm going to go with Michigan. The Wolverines are leading the FBS in scoring defense (6.0 PPG) and J.J. McCarthy has been consistent as they come (94 Total QBR, highest in FBS). I'm excited to see them tested down the stretch as they take on Penn State and Ohio State.

Dalen Cuff: Florida State. The LSU win may have not aged that well, but they also beat a good Clemson team on the road. They're not going to be talked about much in coming weeks with weaker ACC opponents, but they have a Heisman candidate at QB in Jordan Travis, a legit run game, weapons on the outside, a high-level O Line and a defense capable of getting after the QB and a secondary that can cover. They've got it all and a strong resume already. Their path through the ACC to the college football playoff isn't tough. Taking them to make the CFP is a great bet right now.

What is your upset pick for Week 6?

Matt Barrie: I like Louisville (+6.5) to cover and upset Notre Dame at home.

Jorge Sedano: This is not a huge upset or even a game that is on most people's radars, but I'm going with Boston College Eagles (+3) over Army. Army is certainly a tough team and they're not your father's Army team. This team is not just three yards and a cloud of dust. However, if you haven't seen Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos you're missing out. He's a dual threat quarterback that has less than a handful of starts under his belt, but the kid is really fun to watch. He has surprisingly unlocked the Eagles offense. His ability to run has given their WR's more time to get open and get some YAC. Keep an eye on the Eagles.

Matt Miller: I like Maryland to cover (+20) against Ohio State. The Terrapins are a tough team led by veteran quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, while the line might be overrating the comeback win for the Buckeyes last week. There's also the element of the letdown game for Ohio State. after an emotionally charged victory.

Dalen Cuff: I like Texas A&M at home on moneyline against Alabama. I just can't back Jalen Milroe going into Kyle Field. Last time the Crimson Tide went there they walked out with an L. I think it's the same here where Bama struggles to impose their will on the game and the Aggies win in a tight one.