The Pac-12 has been one of the most interesting conferences in college football this season, in what will be its swan song as currently constructed. With seven teams ranked in the AP Top-25, its only inevitable that a ranked top 10 matchup like this weekend's No. 6 Washington vs. No. 10 Oregon game would arrive. Both teams enter Saturday afternoon's showdown undefeated and coming off a bye. The game will also feature two of the top quarterbacks in the nation in Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.

In addition to that marquee Pac-12 game, another heated rivalry will be featured in primetime as current Heisman Trophy favorite Caleb Williams and the No. 11 USC take on Sam Hartman and No. 21 Notre Dame. Also, with No. 25 Miami reeling after a shocking defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech, the Hurricanes now travel to Chapel Hill to battle Drake Maye and the No. 12 North Carolina. Week 7 of the 2023 College Football might feature a few surprises.

Here are the betting lines, money lines and totals for Week 7 of the college football season.

All odds and lines are courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

No. 1 Georgia (-31.5) at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Game Total: 57 points

FPI Favorite: Georgia by 32.9 (97.6% chance to win outright)

Indiana at No. 2 Michigan (-34)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Game Total: 49.5 points

FPI Favorite: Michigan by 29.7 (96.6% chance to win outright)

No. 3 Ohio State (-19.5) at Purdue

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Money Line: Ohio State (-1400); Purdue (+800)

Game Total: 51.5 points

FPI Favorite: Ohio State by 24.7 (94% chance to win outright)

Syracuse at No. 4 Florida State -17.5

Saturday, Noon ET, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Money Line: Syracuse (+650); Florida State (-1000)

Game Total: 56.5 points

FPI Favorite: Florida State by 13.6 (81.8% chance to win outright)

Arkansas at No. 11 Alabama (-19.5)

Saturday, Noon p.m. ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Money Line: Arkansas (+700); Alabama (-1100)

Game Total: 48.5 points

FPI Favorite: Alabama by 20.2 (90.4% chance to win outright)

California at No. 16 Utah -13.5

Saturday, 3 p.m. ET, Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Money Line: California (+430); Utah (-600)

Game Total: 45.5 points

FPI Favorite: Utah by 10 (74.9% chance to win outright)

UMass at No. 6 Penn State (-42.5)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Game Total: 58 points

FPI Favorite: Penn State by 47.2 (99.5% chance to win outright)

No. 8 Oregon (-3) at No. 7 Washington

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Money Line: Oregon (+135); Washington (-160)

Game Total: 67.5 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon by 1.8 (54.9% chance to win outright)

Texas A&M at No. 19 Tennessee (-3)

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tennessee

Money Line: Texas A&M (-170); Tennessee (+143)

Game Total: 56.5 points

FPI Favorite: Tennessee by 2.5 (56.8% chance to win outright)

No. 23 Kansas (-3.5) at Oklahoma State

Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Game Total: 58 points

FPI Favorite: Kansas by 0.5 (51.4% chance to win outright)

No. 14 Louisville (-8) at Pittsburgh

Saturday, 6:30 p.m. ET, Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Money Line: Louisville (-335); Pittsburgh (+260)

Game Total: 47 points

FPI Favorite: Louisville by 8.1 (70.9% chance to win outright)

Arizona at No. 19 Washington State (-8.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Gesa Field, Pullman, Washington

Money Line: Arizona (+260); Washington State (-335)

Game Total: 60.5 points

FPI Favorite: Washington State by 4.8 (62.7% chance to win outright)

Auburn at No. 22 LSU (-11.5)

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Money Line: Auburn (+345); LSU (-455)

Game Total: 63.5 points

FPI Favorite: LSU by 10.5 (75.9% chance to win outright)

No. 10 USC at No. 21 Notre Dame (-2.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Money Line: USC (+115); Notre Dame (-135)

Game Total: 62 points

FPI Favorite: Notre Dame by 4.3 (61.6% chance to win outright)

No. 25 Miami at No. 12 North Carolina (-3.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Money Line: Miami (+158); North Carolina (-190)

Game Total: 56 points

FPI Favorite: North Carolina by 4.3 (61.5% chance to win outright)

Missouri at No. 24 Kentucky (-2.5)

Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, Kroger Field, Lexington, Kentucky

Money Line: Missouri (+115); Kentucky (-135)

Game Total: 53.5 points

FPI Favorite: Kentucky by 2.1 (55.8% chance to win outright)

No. 18 UCLA at No. 15 Oregon State (-4.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

Money Line: UCLA (+170); Oregon State (-205)

Game Total: 54 points

FPI Favorite: Oregon State by 7.7 (69.8% chance to win outright)

NC State at No. 17 Duke (-3.5)

Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, Wallace Wade Stadium, Durham, North Carolina

Money Line: NC State (+143); Duke (-170)

Game Total: 48 points

FPI Favorite: Duke by 11.4 (77.7% chance to win outright)