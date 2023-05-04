Michele Steele reports on why Ohio gambling regulators instructed all sportsbooks to stop accepting wagers on the Crimson Tide baseball team. (2:10)

Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon was fired Thursday, five days after suspicious wagering was detected on the Crimson Tide's game at LSU.

The school announced that athletic director Greg Byrne has "initiated the termination process" for Bohannon for "among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees."

Jason Jackson will serve as Alabama's interim coach, according to the school, which said it will not provide further comment due to an "ongoing review."

The alleged suspicious activity took place last Friday at the sportsbook at The Great American Ballpark, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC).

The OCCC's investigation is centered on two bets on the Tigers to win from the same unidentified customer, multiple industry sources told ESPN. Bohannon has not been connected to the bets.

The OCCC was alerted to the alleged activity last Friday by independent Las Vegas-based integrity firm U.S. Integrity, which works with the OCCC and SEC to monitor the betting market. U.S. Integrity alerted to its clients last Friday, and the OCCC halted betting on college baseball games involving Alabama. The SEC has contracted with U.S. Integrity since 2018 and used the firm to monitor all conference events, including baseball.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Wednesday that the conference also is investigating the situation.

"We are aware of reports related to the suspension of wagering Alabama baseball games," Sankey said. "We will continue to monitor available information and any regulatory activity.

"As many states have acted to legalize sports gambling, we are reminded of the threats gambling may pose on competitive integrity. Together with our member universities, we will continue to emphasize the importance of regulating, overseeing and providing education related to sports gambling activity."

Pennsylvania on Thursday became the third state to order sportsbooks to halt betting on Alabama baseball, joining Ohio and New Jersey as investigations continued. A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said the ban on betting on Alabama baseball was put in place "as a matter of precaution" and will last until "further notice."

Ronnie Johns, executive director of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, described one of the bets as "large" to NOLA.com and added that didn't suspect anything suspicious regarding LSU.

"The problem," Johns told NOLA.com, "would have been whether someone on the Alabama side was suspicious of activity."

Bohannon, who has been the Crimson Tide's coach since June 2017, had a 166-124 record with one NCAA tournament appearance in 2021. Twenty Alabama players were selected in the MLB draft during his tenure. The Crimson Tide are currently 30-15 this season and slated to begin a home series against No. 5 Vanderbilt on Thursday night.

Regular-season college baseball does not typically attract significant betting interest or large wagers. FanDuel said it didn't take a single bet on the game and other sportsbooks also reported minimal betting on the game.