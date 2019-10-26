Win Probability 54.4%
|AUB
|LSU
LSU 54.4%
AUB
3
LSU
0
Timeout LSU, clock 01:47
Team Stats
Total Yards
- AUB70
- 49LSU
Turnovers
- AUB0
- 0LSU
Possession6:566:17AUBLSU
1st Downs
- AUB6
- 4LSU
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Auburn
|3
|3
|LSU
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|AUB
|LSU
FG
8:39
A. Carlson 30 yd FG GOOD
14 plays, 42 yards, 4:07
|3
|0
2019 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Florida
|4-1
|7-1
|Georgia
|3-1
|6-1
|Missouri
|2-1
|5-2
|South Carolina
|2-3
|3-4
|Tennessee
|1-3
|2-5
|Vanderbilt
|1-3
|2-5
|Kentucky
|1-4
|3-4
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|4-0
|7-0
|LSU
|3-0
|7-0
|Auburn
|3-1
|6-1
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|5-3
|Ole Miss
|2-3
|3-5
|Mississippi State
|1-4
|3-5
|Arkansas
|0-4
|2-5
