Win Probability 69.6%
|LSU
|ALA
ALA 69.6%
LSU
0
ALA
0
1st & 10 at LSU 8
Clyde Edwards-Helaire run for 9 yds to the LSU 17
Team Stats
Total Yards
- LSU11
- 63ALA
Turnovers
- LSU0
- 1ALA
Possession2:590:31LSUALA
1st Downs
- LSU1
- 3ALA
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|LSU
|0
|0
|Alabama
|0
|0
2019 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|4-1
|7-1
|Florida
|5-2
|8-2
|Missouri
|2-2
|5-3
|South Carolina
|3-4
|4-5
|Tennessee
|2-3
|4-5
|Kentucky
|2-4
|4-4
|Vanderbilt
|1-5
|2-7
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alabama
|5-0
|8-0
|LSU
|4-0
|8-0
|Auburn
|4-2
|7-2
|Texas A&M
|3-2
|6-3
|Mississippi State
|2-4
|4-5
|Ole Miss
|2-4
|3-6
|Arkansas
|0-6
|2-8
NCAAF News
Florida State wins one for interim coach, beats BC 38-31
D.J. Matthews caught a short pass, faked out three defenders and dove for the pylon to finish a 60-yard touchdown reception with 1:48 left on Saturday, giving Florida State a 38-31 victory over Boston College in the Seminoles' first game since firing...
Purdue beats Northwestern 24-22 on Dellinger's late FG
Aidan O'Connell threw for 271 yards and J.D. Dellinger kicked a 39-yard field goal with three seconds left Saturday as Purdue beat Northwestern 24-22 to keep its bowl hopes alive.
Saban: Bama embraces challenges like LSU
Nick Saban touches on the status of Tua Tagovailoa, the competitive nature of Joe Burrow and what to expect from their primetime matchup against LSU.
Burrow: LSU vs. Alabama is why we play football
Joe Burrow sits down with Marty Smith to discuss LSU's showdown against Alabama and how magnified this matchup is for title implications.
Trask's career day lifts No. 10 Florida over Vandy, 56-0
Kyle Trask threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns -- the best passing performance by a Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow's college finale -- and the 10th-ranked Gators overcame a lackluster start to thump Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday.
McCoy scores 3 times, Army beats UMass 63-7 to snap skid
Sandon McCoy scored three touchdowns on short runs, Jabari Laws rushed for 140 yards and another score, and Army's triple option overwhelmed UMass 63-7 on Saturday as the Black Knights snapped a five-game losing streak.