Sandon McCoy scored three touchdowns on short runs, Jabari Laws rushed for 140 yards and another score, and Army's triple option overwhelmed UMass 63-7 on Saturday as the Black Knights snapped a five-game losing streak.

Kyle Trask threw for a career-high 363 yards and three touchdowns -- the best passing performance by a Florida quarterback since Tim Tebow's college finale -- and the 10th-ranked Gators overcame a lackluster start to thump Vanderbilt 56-0 Saturday.

Joe Burrow sits down with Marty Smith to discuss LSU's showdown against Alabama and how magnified this matchup is for title implications.

Nick Saban touches on the status of Tua Tagovailoa, the competitive nature of Joe Burrow and what to expect from their primetime matchup against LSU.

Aidan O'Connell threw for 271 yards and J.D. Dellinger kicked a 39-yard field goal with three seconds left Saturday as Purdue beat Northwestern 24-22 to keep its bowl hopes alive.

D.J. Matthews caught a short pass, faked out three defenders and dove for the pylon to finish a 60-yard touchdown reception with 1:48 left on Saturday, giving Florida State a 38-31 victory over Boston College in the Seminoles' first game since firing...

ABOUT COOKIES

To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?