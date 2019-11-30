Win Probability 56.9%
|ALA
|AUB
ALA 56.9%
ALA
3
AUB
7
End of 1st Quarter
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ALA96
- 60AUB
Turnovers
- ALA0
- 0AUB
Possession4:0011:00ALAAUB
1st Downs
- ALA7
- 4AUB
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Alabama
|3
|3
|Auburn
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|ALA
|AUB
FG
8:27
J. Bulovas 43 yd FG GOOD
10 plays, 55 yards, 4:30
|3
|0
TD
2:07
B. Nix run for 7 yds for a TD, (A. Carlson KICK)
3 plays, 32 yards, 0:58
|3
|7
2019 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|7-1
|11-1
|Florida
|6-2
|9-2
|Tennessee
|4-3
|6-5
|Kentucky
|3-5
|7-5
|Missouri
|3-5
|6-6
|South Carolina
|3-5
|4-8
|Vanderbilt
|1-6
|3-8
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|LSU
|7-0
|11-0
|Alabama
|6-1
|10-1
|Auburn
|4-3
|8-3
|Texas A&M
|4-3
|7-4
|Mississippi State
|3-5
|6-6
|Ole Miss
|2-6
|4-8
|Arkansas
|0-8
|2-10
