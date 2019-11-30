Andrew Marty ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns while passing for another and Northwestern upset Illinois 29-10 on Saturday.

Georgia receiver George Pickens will be suspended from the first half of next week's SEC championship game after being ejected from Saturday's game for fighting.

J.K. Dobbins ran for four touchdowns and Justin Fields threw four TD passes, providing plenty of firepower for No. 2 Ohio State to rout No. 10 Michigan 56-27 Saturday for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.

Lightning in the area has caused the start of Tennessee’s game with Vanderbilt to be delayed.

Jeff Undercuffler threw a school-record six touchdown passes and Albany rolled over Central Connecticut State 42-14 on Saturday for the first FCS playoff victory in program history.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 3 Clemson to its 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season with a 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina on Saturday.

