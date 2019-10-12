Win Probability 89.5%
|OKLA
|TEX
OKLA 89.5%
OKLA
7
TEX
0
Timeout TEXAS, clock 01:54
Team Stats
Total Yards
- OKLA260
- 45TEX
Turnovers
- OKLA2
- 0TEX
Possession12:0715:59OKLATEX
1st Downs
- OKLA11
- 4TEX
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Oklahoma
|7
|0
|7
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|OKLA
|TEX
TD
9:54
CeeDee Lamb 1 Yd pass from Jalen Hurts (Gabe Brkic Kick)
10 plays, 66 yards, 5:06
|7
|0
2019 Big 12 Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Baylor
|2-0
|5-0
|Oklahoma
|2-0
|5-0
|Texas
|2-0
|4-1
|Iowa State
|1-1
|3-2
|TCU
|1-1
|3-2
|Texas Tech
|1-1
|3-2
|West Virginia
|1-1
|3-2
|Oklahoma State
|1-2
|4-2
|Kansas State
|0-2
|3-2
|Kansas
|0-3
|2-4
NCAAF News
Florida-LSU Preview
The grin on LSU quarterback Joe Burrow's face broadened as he was asked to consider how much the fifth-ranked Tiger's passing game had evolved since they lost at Florida one year ago.
Week 7 game picks
The SEC Nation crew picks winners for the Week 7 slate of SEC football.
Every Sooners, Longhorns player starts game with unsportsmanlike penalty after tussle
Big 12 referee Mike Defee issued unsportsmanlike conduct penalties to every player on the Oklahoma and Texas teams after they had to be separated at midfield following warm-ups.
Oklahoma TE Grant Calcaterra out against rival Texas
No. 6 Oklahoma will face rival No. 11 Texas without tight end Grant Calcaterra, who is dealing with an injury.
Illinois QB Brandon Peters won't face former team Michigan due to injury
Injured Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters will miss Saturday's game against Michigan, the school from which he transferred as a graduate student to join the Illini.
The story behind Texas' Hook 'em Horns
What began 64 years ago as a tribute to Texas has now become a battle of horns ups and downs between the Longhorns and their foes.