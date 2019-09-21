Win Probability 77.5%
|MICH
|WIS
WIS 77.5%
MICH
0
WIS
7
2nd & 5 at MICH 25
Shea Patterson pass complete to Ronnie Bell for 22 yds to the Mich 47 for a 1ST down
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MICH98
- 107WIS
Turnovers
- MICH1
- 0WIS
Possession10:261:27MICHWIS
1st Downs
- MICH2
- 7WIS
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Michigan
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|MICH
|WIS
TD
8:35
Jonathan Taylor 1 Yd Run (Collin Larsh Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 6:25
|0
|7
2019 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|1-0
|3-0
|Penn State
|0-0
|3-0
|Michigan
|0-0
|2-0
|Maryland
|0-0
|2-1
|Michigan State
|0-0
|2-1
|Indiana
|0-1
|2-1
|Rutgers
|0-1
|1-1
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Iowa
|1-0
|3-0
|Minnesota
|0-0
|3-0
|Illinois
|0-0
|2-1
|Nebraska
|0-0
|2-1
|Wisconsin
|0-0
|2-0
|Northwestern
|0-0
|1-1
|Purdue
|0-0
|1-2
