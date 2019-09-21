Head coach Matt Luke draws comparison to the Bears' program and compliments the experienced defense as the Rebels gear up to host a top-25 opponent.

SEC Now's Jordan Rodgers puts the No. 23 Golden Bears on upset alert as they get set for an early kickoff in Oxford.

Derek Mason and Ed Orgeron break down the LSU-Vanderbilt matchup with the Commodores hosting their second top-5 team of the season.

Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond sits down one-on-one with SEC Nation's Marcus Spears to talk Jimbo Fisher, Auburn and more.

If an SEC defense allows a 4-yard slant to turn into a 75-yard touchdown, Montgomery "Sledgehammer" Vanburren is the person to call.

Shea Patterson pass complete to Ronnie Bell for 22 yds to the Mich 47 for a 1ST down

