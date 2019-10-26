Game Leaders
Rushing Yards
A. Cruickshank1 CAR, 27 YDS
J.K. Dobbins11 CAR, 51 YDS
Receiving Yards
Q. Cephus2 REC, 22 YDS
J.K. Dobbins2 REC, 37 YDS
|WIS
|OSU
WIS
0
OSU
3
Timeout OHIO ST, clock 00:48
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|0
|3
|3
|second Quarter
|WIS
|OSU
FG
6:52
B. Haubeil 49 yd FG GOOD
12 plays, 41 yards, 4:35
|0
|3
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|4-0
|7-0
|Penn State
|4-0
|7-0
|Michigan
|3-2
|5-2
|Michigan State
|2-2
|4-3
|Indiana
|2-2
|5-2
|Maryland
|1-3
|3-4
|Rutgers
|0-5
|1-6
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Minnesota
|4-0
|7-0
|Wisconsin
|3-1
|6-1
|Iowa
|2-2
|5-2
|Nebraska
|2-2
|4-3
|Purdue
|1-3
|2-5
|Illinois
|1-3
|3-4
|Northwestern
|0-4
|1-5
Ohio State DL Chase Young and associate head coach Larry Johnson break down film and explain to Kirk Herbstreit what makes Chase so dominant.