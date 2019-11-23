Win Probability 94.8%
|PSU
|OSU
OSU 94.8%
PSU
0
OSU
14
End of 2nd Quarter
Team Stats
Total Yards
- PSU64
- 255OSU
Turnovers
- PSU0
- 1OSU
Possession19:3710:23PSUOSU
1st Downs
- PSU4
- 16OSU
HALFTIME
Game Highlights
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Penn State
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio State
|7
|7
|14
|first Quarter
|PSU
|OSU
TD
7:08
J.K. Dobbins 4 Yd Run (Blake Haubeil Kick)
13 plays, 91 yards, 5:04
|0
|7
|second Quarter
|PSU
|OSU
TD
2:00
J.K. Dobbins 1 Yd Run (Blake Haubeil Kick)
11 plays, 48 yards, 5:29
|0
|14
2019 Big Ten Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Ohio State
|7-0
|10-0
|Penn State
|6-1
|9-1
|Michigan
|5-2
|8-2
|Indiana
|4-3
|7-3
|Michigan State
|2-5
|4-6
|Maryland
|1-6
|3-7
|Rutgers
|0-7
|2-8
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Minnesota
|6-1
|9-1
|Wisconsin
|5-2
|8-2
|Iowa
|4-3
|7-3
|Illinois
|4-3
|6-4
|Purdue
|3-4
|4-6
|Nebraska
|2-5
|4-6
|Northwestern
|0-7
|2-8
