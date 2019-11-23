UGA head coach Kirby Smart joins The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss Jimbo Fisher's throwback coaching style and unique preparation for rain on game days.

Penn State and Ohio State football players exchange words as tensions mount in anticipation of their big matchup.

Buckeyes senior Jonathon Cooper will redshirt this season and return for 2020. The defensive end has been limited to just three games this year due to injury.

West Virginia's defense falls for the fake, allowing Dru Brown to hit a wide-open Jelani Woods with a one-yard pass for an Oklahoma State touchdown.

Less than a week after having hip surgery, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday and said that being back with his Tide teammates "means everything."

