Win Probability 66%
|ARMY
|NAVY
NAVY 66%
ARMY
7
NAVY
7
2nd & 7 at NAVY 6
Malcolm Perry run for 4 yds to the Navy 10
Team Stats
Total Yards
- ARMY90
- 91NAVY
Turnovers
- ARMY0
- 0NAVY
Possession4:4515:27ARMYNAVY
1st Downs
- ARMY6
- 2NAVY
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Army
|7
|0
|7
|Navy
|0
|7
|7
|first Quarter
|ARMY
|NAVY
TD
0:27
Christian Anderson 5 Yd Run (David Cooper Kick)
18 plays, 78 yards, 10:41
|7
|0
|second Quarter
|ARMY
|NAVY
TD
13:34
Malcolm Perry 55 Yd Run (Bijan Nichols Kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53
|7
|7
2019 FBS Independents Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Liberty
|3-0
|7-5
|BYU
|1-0
|7-5
|Army
|1-0
|5-7
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|10-2
|New Mexico State
|0-2
|2-10
|UMass
|0-3
|1-11
2019 American Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|10-3
|UCF
|6-2
|9-3
|Temple
|5-3
|8-4
|South Florida
|2-6
|4-8
|East Carolina
|1-7
|4-8
|UConn
|0-8
|2-10
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Memphis
|7-1
|12-1
|Navy
|7-1
|9-2
|SMU
|6-2
|10-2
|Tulane
|3-5
|6-6
|Houston
|2-6
|4-8
|Tulsa
|2-6
|4-8
