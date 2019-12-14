Win Probability 66%

ARMY
NAVY
NAVY 66%

ARMY

7

NAVY

7

2nd & 7 at NAVY 6

Malcolm Perry run for 4 yds to the Navy 10

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • ARMY90
    • 91NAVY

  • Turnovers

    • ARMY0
    • 0NAVY

  • Possession

    ARMYNAVY
    4:4515:27

  • 1st Downs

    • ARMY6
    • 2NAVY

Game Information

Lincoln Financial Field
Coverage: CBS
  • Philadelphia, PA 19122
  • 53°
  • Line: NAVY -11.5
  • Over/Under: 41
Capacity: 69,696
Down:3rd & 3
Ball on:NAVY 10
Drive:2 plays, 7 yds2 plays, 7 yards, 0:36
ARMY NAVY 50 20 20 ARMY NAVY 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 2nd & 7 at NAVY 6
WIN %: 66
Malcolm Perry run for 4 yds to the Navy 10

Malcolm PerryNAVY, QB, #10

6CAR
81YDS
1TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

CBS1234T
Army707
Navy077
first QuarterARMYNAVY
TD
0:27
Christian Anderson 5 Yd Run (David Cooper Kick)
18 plays, 78 yards, 10:41
70
second QuarterARMYNAVY
TD
13:34
Malcolm Perry 55 Yd Run (Bijan Nichols Kick)
4 plays, 75 yards, 1:53
77
Data is currently unavailable.