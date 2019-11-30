Find Tickets
NCAAF News
Missouri football fires Barry Odom: Who could replace him?
Missouri has fired football coach Barry Odom. Who are the top candidates to replace him?
Rivalry Week game picks
The SEC Nation crew pick winners for Rivalry Week in the SEC, headlined by an all-or-nothing Iron Bowl.
Tolbert gives South Alabama late lead with a TD
Desmond Trotter finds Jalen Tolbert who gets into the end zone giving South Alabama the 34-30 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Tempers flare several times in UCF's rout of South Florida
Players from both teams needed to be separated and the tempers kept building toward a skirmish late in the first half that caused multiple personal fouls.
Kyler shares coach Riley's 'told you so' moment
Reigning Heisman winner Kyler Murray shares a memory where the Oklahoma players doubted coach Lincoln Riley's call, but the play worked to perfection.
Bulldogs extend school-record bowl streak to 10
Head coach Joe Moorhead says his team's resilience reflects the culture of the program as Mississippi State secures a bowl berth with second straight Egg Bowl win.
2019 Southwestern Athletic Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Alcorn State
|6-1
|8-3
|Alabama A&M
|4-3
|7-5
|Alabama State
|4-3
|5-6
|Jackson State
|3-4
|4-8
|Mississippi Valley State
|1-6
|2-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Southern
|5-1
|7-4
|Grambling
|4-2
|6-4
|Prairie View A&M
|4-3
|6-5
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|3-4
|6-5
|Texas Southern
|0-7
|0-11