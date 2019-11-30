Head coach Joe Moorhead says his team's resilience reflects the culture of the program as Mississippi State secures a bowl berth with second straight Egg Bowl win.

Reigning Heisman winner Kyler Murray shares a memory where the Oklahoma players doubted coach Lincoln Riley's call, but the play worked to perfection.

Players from both teams needed to be separated and the tempers kept building toward a skirmish late in the first half that caused multiple personal fouls.

Desmond Trotter finds Jalen Tolbert who gets into the end zone giving South Alabama the 34-30 lead late in the fourth quarter.

The SEC Nation crew pick winners for Rivalry Week in the SEC, headlined by an all-or-nothing Iron Bowl.

Missouri has fired football coach Barry Odom. Who are the top candidates to replace him?

