Win Probability 61.8%
|UGA
|LSU
LSU 61.8%
UGA
0
LSU
0
1st & 10 at UGA 23
Clyde Edwards-Helaire run for no gain to the Geo 23
Team Stats
Total Yards
- UGA4
- 52LSU
Turnovers
- UGA0
- 0LSU
Possession2:322:13UGALSU
1st Downs
- UGA1
- 3LSU
Game Highlights
Walker predicted Dawgs in SEC Championship
|CBS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Georgia
|0
|0
|LSU
|0
|0
2019 Southeastern Conference Standings
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|Georgia
|7-1
|11-1
|Florida
|6-2
|10-2
|Tennessee
|5-3
|7-5
|Kentucky
|3-5
|7-5
|Missouri
|3-5
|6-6
|South Carolina
|3-5
|4-8
|Vanderbilt
|1-7
|3-9
|TEAM
|CONF
|OVR
|LSU
|8-0
|12-0
|Alabama
|6-2
|10-2
|Auburn
|5-3
|9-3
|Texas A&M
|4-4
|7-5
|Mississippi State
|3-5
|6-6
|Ole Miss
|2-6
|4-8
|Arkansas
|0-8
|2-10
NCAAF News
Miami, Ohio holds off CMU 26-21 in MAC title game
Brett Gabbert threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson early in the third quarter, and Miami of Ohio controlled most of the second half, beating Central Michigan 26-21 in the Mid-American Conference title game Saturday.
Evans' 3 TDs lead No. 20 App State to Sun Belt title, 45-38
Darrynton Evans scored three touchdowns and 20th-ranked Appalachian State repeated as Sun Belt Conference champions with a 45-38 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday.
Baylor QB Charlie Brewer being evaluated, ruled out after helmet hits turf
Erring "on the side of caution," Baylor coach Matt Rhule has ruled Charlie Brewer out for the remainder of the Big 12 title game after the QB's helmet hit the turf on a sack by Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray.
New England Patriots' Tom Brady and Chase Winovich pay off Ohio State rivalry bet
Brady, and Chase Winovich join Buckeyes alums Nate Ebner and John Simon in spelling out O-H-I-O.
2019 College Football Playoff Selection Show -- date, time, how to watch, picks
Here's how to watch the 2019 College Football Playoff Selection Show, with expert picks on which teams will make the top 4.
No. 1 Ohio State set for 'dogfight' vs. No. 8 Wisconsin for Big Ten title
Wisconsin gave Ohio State a scare earlier this season for one of the few times the top-ranked Buckeyes were challenged in the second half of a game.